Ready for a change? These Belfield jobs are accepting applications

(BELFIELD, ND) Companies in Belfield are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Belfield:

1. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,520 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Dickinson, ND

💰 $2,520 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ascend National Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Dickinson, North Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating ...

2. Flowback Operator

🏛️ Newkota Services

📍 Dickinson, ND

💰 $400 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description: As a flowback operator, you work at an oil and gas rig and monitor flowback equipment. Your responsibilities in this career include maintaining a safe work environment, recording ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn 59 to 65 CPM - Great Benefits

🏛️ Crete Carrier - Dedicated Drivers

📍 Dickinson, ND

💰 $91,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers $.59 to $.65 Per Practical Mile - Full Benefits - Guaranteed Detention Pay Dedicated Route Options - Weekly Home Time With Most Routes Getting You Home On Weekends

4. Copier Technician

🏛️ North Dakota Company

📍 Dickinson, ND

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking experienced Copier Technician for installs, repairs and maintenance at customer sites and in store. Ensures optimal performance levels and identifies issues, parts and machine replacement ...

5. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Belfield, ND

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

6. CDL-A Dedicated Company Driver

🏛️ Midnite Express

📍 Dickinson, ND

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY DRIVERS FOR OTR & DEDICATED POSITIONS OUR COMPANY DRIVERS CAN EARN UP TO $.62 PER MILE INCLUDING A GREAT INCENTIVE PROGRAM CALL US TODAY (844) 539-0169 WE OFFER: * Our top earners are ...

7. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn 62-70 CPM + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Transport America - Company Drivers

📍 Dickinson, ND

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers New Hire Transition Bonus - Top Pay as High as 70 CPM for Teams - Recent CDL School Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay! Now Hiring Solo and Team Drivers! New Pay ...

8. Service Writer

🏛️ Plains Ag LLC

📍 Dickinson, ND

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you want to work with a company that invests in its employees and empowers them to be successful in their careers? We are looking for the right candidate to partner with - employees who want ...

9. ND - MT or MLT - $54.14 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Dickinson, ND

💰 $54 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Must have at least one year of experience and hold MLT or MT license by the ND Board of Laboratory Science. Hourly rate depends on licensure. Shift: Nocs with rotating weekends Specialty Type

10. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $1,625 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Dickinson, ND

💰 $1,625 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Dickinson, North Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...