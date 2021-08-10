Cancel
Logan, UT

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

Posted by 
Logan Daily
Logan Daily
 4 days ago

(Logan, UT) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42APJU_0bNRNINV00

1. Work from Home - Remote - Claims Support

🏛️ Metro Public Adjustment

📍 Logan, UT

💰 $170,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

WORK FROM HOME - VIRTUALLY HELP CLIENTS ALL OVER THE COUNTRY OR IN YOUR HOME STATE PAID TRAINING, TRAINING IS SELF-PACED ( USUALLY 2 WEEKS OR MORE) We're looking for independent, ambitious, positive ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Insurance Underwriter - Training Available - Work From Home jp101

🏛️ The Jason Pogue Agency

📍 Logan, UT

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Agent Needed We are looking for a highly motivated, goal oriented and ambitious salesperson. Our main goal is to help families protect their homes in the event of tragedy. Our company promotes ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Lead Gen / Telemarketing - Work From Home - Salary + Bonus

🏛️ MorBIZ

📍 Perry, UT

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Experienced Sales Reps Wanted - Work From Home Position - Base Pay Plus Bonus Job Description: We are a national SEO company that provides online optimization to business owners. We have been ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Logan, UT

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Logan, UT

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Account Manager

🏛️ First American Financial

📍 Logan, UT

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work from home during Corona Virus... Our advisors assist clients with best plan options for them, their families or small businesses in health care. Sales Qualifications: * Previous experience in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. REMOTE Life Insurance Agent - Flexible/$2k+Weekly (LICENSE REQUIRED)

🏛️ North Life Insurance

📍 Logan, UT

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We provide weekly pay, great leads system, and we are looking to hire by the end of this week. We are currently offering phone interviews The key traits that make people successful in our company are ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - On-Demand, Remote, Flexible Sales

🏛️ ASSURANCE Independent Agents

📍 Smithfield, UT

💰 $87,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

IMPORTANT: SEP ends August 15th, which is the perfect training ground for the upcoming OEP season. Come get trained up NOW, earning high commissions, so you feel 100% comfortable when OEP rolls ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CUSTOMER SERIVCE

🏛️ Ascend Staffing

📍 Logan, UT

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MUST LIVE IN THE UTAH AREA Looking for a flexible, permanent, remote position for an established company? Want to work in your pajamas? Ascend Staffing needs people to work in a customer support ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home

🏛️ NexRep

📍 Logan, UT

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As a Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance with product questions, to get order ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Logan Daily

Logan Daily

ABOUT

With Logan Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

