Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Poughkeepsie

(POUGHKEEPSIE, NY) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Poughkeepsie.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Poughkeepsie:

1. CDL OTR HAZMAT Truck Driver - Owner Operator - Earn $5,500/Week

🏛️ Dillon Logistics - Owner Operators

📍 Newburgh, NY

💰 $5,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Dillon Logistics is Seeking Owner Operators Earn $5,500+ per Week + $4,000 Sign-On Bonus Equipped with an elite driver force, we deliver exceptional, efficient, superior services to every customer

2. Production Manager

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Brookfield, CT

💰 $93,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A leading producer and supplier of high-value, mission-critical raw materials, is seeking a Production Manager This Jobot Job is hosted by: Jeff Matheos Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the ...

3. Classic Car Restoration Mechanic

🏛️ R&R Automotive Restorations

📍 Poughkeepsie, NY

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

R&R Automotive Restorations focuses on restoration of the Classic European Automobiles from the 50's and 60's. Our shop is in its third year of business, and because of the reputation we have ...

4. Sales Representative

🏛️ Wolves Financial Solutions

📍 Wappingers Falls, NY

💰 $200 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

FFL agents are truly independent, there is no contract for you to sign with FFL, we understand the independent contractor relationship, as Family First Life is a company that was built by producers ...

5. Full-Time Beauty Lead Advisor - Sephora Sales

🏛️ KOHLS

📍 Newburgh, NY

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hourly pay up to $21.90/hour! Drive Kohl's + Sephora sales through an authentic passion for beauty. Engages Clients through identifying their needs with a consultative approach, top beauty brands ...

6. Office Assistant 1 (Keyboarding), Box ACS-2499/44128

🏛️ New York State Civil Service

📍 Middletown, NY

💰 $39,423 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Minimum Qualifications Minimum Qualifications: Candidates must be eligible for transfer or be reachable for appointment from the eligible list. Candidates will be required to pass a keyboarding test ...

7. URGENT HIRING!!! Clinical Operations - Contact Center Agent

🏛️ Noor Staffing

📍 Poughkeepsie, NY

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Clinical Operations - Contact Center Agent to join our team! You will be responsible for helping customers by providing product and service information and resolving technical issues

8. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Milton, NY

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DYO1 New Windsor, NY (Starting Pay $17.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DYO1 - New Windsor - 500 Hudson Valley ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 West Point, NY

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

10. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Average $61,928/Year

🏛️ System Transport Inc.

📍 Middletown, NY

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Average $61,928 Yearly - Top Earners Make $81,000+ Yearly Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional & OTR Routes ...