Fullerton, NE

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Fullerton

Fullerton News Flash
Fullerton News Flash
 4 days ago

(FULLERTON, NE) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Fullerton companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Fullerton:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tcUyf_0bNRNC5900

1. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn Up to $110,000/Year

🏛️ Sysco - Lincoln

📍 Silver Creek, NE

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn Up to $110,000/Year + $10,000 Retention Bonus We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and professionally, to contribute to the success ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. DC Team Member - Waverly, NE - Located in Waverly, NE

🏛️ Tractor Supply

📍 Osceola, NE

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Located in Waverly, NE New Shifts & Starting Wages Available! Come join a growing team with starting wages beginning at $17.00/hr. and potential to earn up to $19.50/hr. Looking for Team Members to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Central City, NE

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Merchandising Nights

🏛️ T-ROC

📍 Columbus, NE

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview: T-ROC is looking for our next ROC-STAR. Do you thrive as a member of a team to exceed clients goals? Are you creative yet organized? Are you looking to join a team that is built on an ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL-A Dedicated Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Midnite Express

📍 Central City, NE

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY DRIVERS FOR OTR & DEDICATED POSITIONS OUR COMPANY DRIVERS CAN EARN UP TO $.62 PER MILE INCLUDING A GREAT INCENTIVE PROGRAM CALL US TODAY (844) 539-0169 WE OFFER: * Our top earners are ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL-A Owner Operator Tanker Truck Driver

🏛️ Fort Transfer

📍 Columbus, NE

💰 $3,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Fort Transfer is looking for CDL-A tanker drivers who are ready to join a leader in the transportation industry. Driving with Fort Transfer means a career with a family-oriented company that strives ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL A Dedicated Truck Driver - $.63-$.67 CPM!

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Stromsburg, NE

💰 $78,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring CDL-A Drivers - Earn $70,000 Annually Average Annual Pay of $70,200-$78,000 and a $10,000 sign on bonus for experienced drivers Hogan offers our Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers: * $0.63-$0.67 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Positions Available + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Hirschbach - Midwest Dedicated

📍 Fullerton, NE

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers Average $74,000+ In Your First Year After 1 Year - Up To 5 CPM Loyalty & Safety Incentive * New Monthly Loyalty & Safety Incentive * New Freightliners Cascadias

Click Here to Apply Now

9. General Laborer

🏛️ Strobel Manufacturing, Inc.

📍 Clarks, NE

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description The General Laborer is responsible for performing production work in the manufacturing shop. Starts, operates, tends, stops, and cleans machines. Assembles finished product

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Central City, NE

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Fullerton News Flash

Fullerton News Flash

Fullerton, NE
ABOUT

With Fullerton News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

