These Happy companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

(Happy, TX) These companies are hiring Happy residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!



1. Independent Insurance Sales Representative- no experience needed

🏛️ FFL TENACIOUS

📍 Amarillo, TX

💰 $400,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

During these uncertain times, help families secure their most valuable assets, their LIFE , while earning the BEST COMPENSATION in the Life Insurance Industry!! * You must have or willing to obtain a ...

2. Remote Entry Level Sales Rep, NO Cold Calls! Hiring Event Tomorrow

🏛️ RNA - Virtual Division

📍 Amarillo, TX

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for the ability to work from home ? If so, we would love to talk to you about our open positions nationwide! As we see an increased demand from the public to protect themselves or ...

3. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Aspire Financial Solutions

📍 Canyon, TX

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

4. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Canyon, TX

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

5. Truck Driver Class A Recent Grads Only 800 per week to start Hiring in TX

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Amarillo, TX

💰 $800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description * Salary $800 per week GUARANTEED * * This Position is for RECENT GRADS ONLY with CDL Class A License * * GUARANTEED O.T.R. ROUTES - (2 week out on the road & 2/3 days home with your ...

6. CDL A Truck Driver Hiring - Student/Inexperienced Drivers - Home Daily

🏛️ Valley Proteins

📍 Canyon, TX

💰 $1,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Would you benefit from a CDL Driver career where you will earn great pay, benefits, and bonuses while being home every night? Whether you are a recent graduate of a recent CDL program or an ...

7. Class A CDL Driver - Recent Grads Welcome

🏛️ DLM Pro

📍 Amarillo, TX

💰 $1,300 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Due to growth and demand, we've got too many essential customers needing their freight moved! We're seeking Class A CDL drivers with any level of experience! Recent Truck School grads excepted! We ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Amarillo, TX

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

9. Pharmaceutical Sales Representative - Entry Level and Experienced

🏛️ PV Healthcare

📍 Amarillo, TX

💰 $104,680 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Each one of our professional Pharmaceutical Sales Representatives targets, promotes and sells pharmaceutical and healthcare products to Physicians and other specialized medical or healthcare ...

10. Entry Level Sales Role at Top Tech Company for Recent Grads

🏛️ Victory Lap

📍 Amarillo, TX

💰 $69,119 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Interested in Tech Sales? Find out why Victory Lap is the #1 Bootcamp for individuals looking to not just get a job in this fast-growing industry but also launch a successful, life-changing career in ...