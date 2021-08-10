A job on your schedule? These Abilene positions offer flexible hours

(Abilene, TX) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Abilene-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. Sales Representative ($20k commissions monthly)

🏛️ Family First Life

📍 Abilene, TX

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Family First Life is the premier company for flexible schedule opportunities in a motivating environment of independent Life Insurance Agents. SEEKING: Licensed Life Insurance Agents, or the right ...

2. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Aspire Financial Solutions

📍 Abilene, TX

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

3. Medical Assistant Instructor

🏛️ Zollege

📍 Abilene, TX

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

About Us: Abilene Medical Assistant School , powered by Zollege, is currently searching for a Part-Time Medical Assistant Instructor to join the Abilene team! Zollege leads the change in the for ...

4. Physician / Surgery - General / Texas / Permanent / Geriatrician1 Job

🏛️ Vohra Wound Physicians

📍 Abilene, TX

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Geriatricians Needed for Full- and Part-Time Careers with Fast Growing Post-Acute Care Practice Get Your Life Back - No Nights, No Call, No Weekends! Join Vohra Wound Physicians , the largest and ...

5. Administrative Support Representative

🏛️ Advantage Resourcing

📍 Abilene, TX

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Advantage Resourcing is now seeking a Administrative Support Representative in Abilene, TX! SCHEDULE: Part Time, with Full Time Potential · Incumbent must be flexible, with the ability to work ...

6. Part Time Field Interviewer, National Study of Mental Health - Abilene, TX

🏛️ RTI International

📍 Abilene, TX

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part-time work paying $18.00 per hour. NOW ALSO OFFERING A $300 HIRING BONUS! RTI International is seeking self-motivated and outgoing individuals to work on a government-sponsored research study ...