Austin, MN

Start tomorrow? Austin companies hiring immediately

Posted by 
Austin News Flash
 4 days ago

(Austin, MN) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Austin-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.

1. Travel Vaccine Clinic RN

🏛️ Voca LLC

📍 Rochester, MN

💰 $95 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Voca Health has immediate openings available for Travel Vaccine Clinic RN professionals in Rochester, MN ! If interested please contact Marcus at mshannon@myvoca.com. Assignment Details Job ...

2. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Stewartville, MN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

3. Human Resources Assistant

🏛️ Manpower

📍 Albert Lea, MN

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you enjoy talking and meeting with new people? Do you have excellent communication and interpersonal skills? Do you like helping people meet their career goals? Manpower has an immediate opening ...

4. Restaurant General Manager

🏛️ Apple American Group - (YW)

📍 Albert Lea, MN

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Applebee's - Immediately Hiring - General Manager for Albert Lea JOIN OUR GROWING TEAM!! As an Applebee's® General Manager, you will develop your team, lead your team to achieve goals and objectives ...

5. Steel Detailer

🏛️ Selectek

📍 Austin, MN

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Selectek has a client located in Austin, MN that has an immediate need for a Steel Detailer. Requirements: * Proficient reading, changing, and understanding fabrication drawings * Knowledgeable in ...

6. Job available - immediate employment - Austin / Part Time Evening Cleaner ($16 per hour) - Marsde...

🏛️ Marsden Building Maintenance

📍 Austin, MN

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview Marsden Building Maintenance, a Marsden Holding Company, is a facility services provider with an unmatched reputation for operational excellence. We clean, sanitize, and service large and ...

7. Restaurant Manager

🏛️ Apple American Group - (YW)

📍 Albert Lea, MN

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Applebee's - Immediately Hiring - Restaurant Managers JOIN OUR GROWING TEAM!! As an Applebee's® Restaurant Manager, you will be engaged in all aspects of the day-to-day operations. Using your multi ...

Comments / 0

Austin, MN
ABOUT

With Austin News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

