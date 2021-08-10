Hiring Now: These roles are open in Sundance

(SUNDANCE, WY) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Sundance.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Sundance:

1. Travel Nurse - RN - OR - Operating Room - $3207.6 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Spearfish, SD

💰 $3,207 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Operating Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Spearfish, SD. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3207.6 / ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn 59 to 65 CPM - Great Benefits

🏛️ Crete Carrier - Dedicated Drivers

📍 Spearfish, SD

💰 $91,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers $.59 to $.65 Per Practical Mile - Full Benefits - Guaranteed Detention Pay Dedicated Route Options - Weekly Home Time With Most Routes Getting You Home On Weekends

3. Full-Time Maintenance Tech (Spearfish, Lead, Newell, and Belle Fourche)

🏛️ Costello Property Management

📍 Spearfish, SD

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CBF, LLC dba Lewis Kirkeby & Hall Mgmt Inc. has an immediate opening for a qualified Maintenance Technician. This person must be a team player with the Community Manager and other Maintenance staff

4. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Sundance, WY

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

5. ATAW99-2021-00560-Full-Time Brand Inspector-Sundance

🏛️ State of Wyoming

📍 Sundance, WY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ATAW99-2021-00560-Full-Time Brand Inspector-Sundance Print ( Apply ATAW99-2021-00560-Full-Time Brand Inspector-Sundance Salary $10.28 - $15.56 Hourly Location Sundance, WY Job Type Temporary ...

6. Freelance Photographer / Freelance Videographer

🏛️ Glasser Images

📍 Spearfish, SD

💰 $80 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Love weddings? Us too! Come work with our team! We are hiring photographers and videographers in ND, SD, MN, and CO as subcontracted/associate main or second shooters. The positions have flexible ...

7. Inside Sales Agent

🏛️ Christians Team - Keller Williams Realty Black Hills

📍 Spearfish, SD

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are in need of a real estate inside sales agent to join our growing team. You'll be responsible for prospecting new leads, making cold calls, building relationships with potential clients, and ...

8. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $3,182 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Spearfish, SD

💰 $3,182 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Magnet Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Spearfish, South Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline: RN * ...

9. CDL-A Dedicated Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Midnite Express

📍 Spearfish, SD

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY DRIVERS FOR OTR & DEDICATED POSITIONS OUR COMPANY DRIVERS CAN EARN UP TO $.62 PER MILE INCLUDING A GREAT INCENTIVE PROGRAM CALL US TODAY (844) 539-0169 WE OFFER: * Our top earners are ...

10. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn 62-70 CPM + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Transport America - Company Drivers

📍 Spearfish, SD

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers New Hire Transition Bonus - Top Pay as High as 70 CPM for Teams - Recent CDL School Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay! Now Hiring Solo and Team Drivers! New Pay ...