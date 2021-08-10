Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sundance, WY

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Sundance

Posted by 
Sundance Voice
Sundance Voice
 4 days ago

(SUNDANCE, WY) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Sundance.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Sundance:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRVQW_0bNRMoXG00

1. Travel Nurse - RN - OR - Operating Room - $3207.6 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Spearfish, SD

💰 $3,207 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Operating Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Spearfish, SD. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3207.6 / ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn 59 to 65 CPM - Great Benefits

🏛️ Crete Carrier - Dedicated Drivers

📍 Spearfish, SD

💰 $91,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers $.59 to $.65 Per Practical Mile - Full Benefits - Guaranteed Detention Pay Dedicated Route Options - Weekly Home Time With Most Routes Getting You Home On Weekends

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Full-Time Maintenance Tech (Spearfish, Lead, Newell, and Belle Fourche)

🏛️ Costello Property Management

📍 Spearfish, SD

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CBF, LLC dba Lewis Kirkeby & Hall Mgmt Inc. has an immediate opening for a qualified Maintenance Technician. This person must be a team player with the Community Manager and other Maintenance staff

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Sundance, WY

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. ATAW99-2021-00560-Full-Time Brand Inspector-Sundance

🏛️ State of Wyoming

📍 Sundance, WY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ATAW99-2021-00560-Full-Time Brand Inspector-Sundance Print ( Apply ATAW99-2021-00560-Full-Time Brand Inspector-Sundance Salary $10.28 - $15.56 Hourly Location Sundance, WY Job Type Temporary ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Freelance Photographer / Freelance Videographer

🏛️ Glasser Images

📍 Spearfish, SD

💰 $80 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Love weddings? Us too! Come work with our team! We are hiring photographers and videographers in ND, SD, MN, and CO as subcontracted/associate main or second shooters. The positions have flexible ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Inside Sales Agent

🏛️ Christians Team - Keller Williams Realty Black Hills

📍 Spearfish, SD

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are in need of a real estate inside sales agent to join our growing team. You'll be responsible for prospecting new leads, making cold calls, building relationships with potential clients, and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $3,182 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Spearfish, SD

💰 $3,182 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Magnet Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Spearfish, South Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline: RN * ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL-A Dedicated Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Midnite Express

📍 Spearfish, SD

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY DRIVERS FOR OTR & DEDICATED POSITIONS OUR COMPANY DRIVERS CAN EARN UP TO $.62 PER MILE INCLUDING A GREAT INCENTIVE PROGRAM CALL US TODAY (844) 539-0169 WE OFFER: * Our top earners are ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn 62-70 CPM + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Transport America - Company Drivers

📍 Spearfish, SD

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers New Hire Transition Bonus - Top Pay as High as 70 CPM for Teams - Recent CDL School Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay! Now Hiring Solo and Team Drivers! New Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Sundance Voice

Sundance Voice

Sundance, WY
8
Followers
173
Post
574
Views
ABOUT

With Sundance Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sundance, WY
State
South Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Travel Nursing#Sd#Trs Healthcare#Cpm Great Benefits#Cdl A Company Drivers#Cbf#Llc#Community#Maintenance#Christians#Otr Dedicated#Teams Recent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Detroit, MIPosted by
Motor City Metro

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Detroit

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Detroit: 1. CDL A Regional Truck Drivers - Lease Purchase - Up to $10k/week; 2. Conagra Dedicated - IN; 3. Outside Sales Representative; 4. Commercial Insurance Account Manager - Experienced; 5. Financial Services - Work
Willmar, MNridgewater.edu

Automotive Trades

Given the advance of technology and a richly varied automotive industry that offers an array of positions and career paths, the future is bright for talented young persons with math, science, communications and technical skills. The U.S. Dept. of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics forecasts automotive repair and maintenance industry is expected to add 237,500 new jobs and have a 30 percent growth rate through 2020, making a career in automotive trades one of the top 20 jobs with relatively high median earnings and the potential for significant job openings over the next decade.
Spartanburg, SCspartanburgwater.org

SWS Administration Office Closure

Spartanburg Water is committed to providing for the health and safety of our employees, while continuing to provide the important services our customers and community depend on. In light of the recent increases in COVID-19 infections in our community, beginning Monday, August 16, the Main Lobby in our Administration Building at 200 Commerce St. will be closed to walk-in traffic.
SoftwareMortgageNewsDaily.com

Customer Service, AE, MLO, Sales Mgt.; LOS, Sales, Workflow Tools; Lender Earnings Dissected: What is an IRLC?

As potential buyers of odd properties cogitate on Boston’s Skinny House (reportedly built to spite the owner’s neighbor & brother), and our industry mulls over Fannie’s decision to include rent payments in its credit decision, stock analysts are mulling over lender earnings. Earlier in the year this Commentary discussed IRLCs in the opening paragraph. (“Income and revenue are certainly metrics whence people make decisions. Is the profit on a locked, but not funded, loan something a lender should count on their balance sheet? And if so, if the loan falls out, is it a real loss? If you’re interested in accounting nuances, ask your CFO about Interest Rate Lock Commitments (IRLCs), an acronym for a lender’s locked pipeline.”) I mention this because IRLCs are figuring into lender’s results, and may continue to do so. More details below! Servicing figures greatly into earnings, and today’s podcast is available here has an interview with TMS’ Jason Kwasny focusing on how lenders should choose a subservicer. This week’s is sponsored by Richey May: bringing solutions and innovation through advisory, audit, tax, technology, and other services in the mortgage industry and in banking.
Economysmallbiztrends.com

16 Great Customer Service Tips and Examples

Words no business owner wants to hear, yet words that can easily be triggered by a bad customer service experience. In this guide, we’ll help you avoid these situations by sharing 16 tips for providing amazing customer service, along with examples of real-life companies who put them into practice. What...

Comments / 0

Community Policy