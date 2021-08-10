Cancel
Chelan, WA

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Chelan

Chelan Voice
Chelan Voice
 4 days ago

(CHELAN, WA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Chelan.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Chelan:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IkKHv_0bNRMlt500

1. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Avg. $1,600-$1,800/Week + $5k Sign-On

🏛️ James J. Williams Transport

📍 Chelan, WA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Tanker Truck Drivers NEW industry-leading pay packages - Weekly Home Time - $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional Routes Available * Home ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $3,305 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Wenatchee, WA

💰 $3,305 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Magnet Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Wenatchee, Washington. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08/16/2021

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Line Cook

🏛️ Siren Song Winery

📍 Chelan, WA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Siren Song Winery and Restaurant Line Cook/Pizza Cook Position is located at the winery and restaurant located at 635 South Lakeshore Road in Chelan, WA. We are in the business of delighting our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Associate Veterinarian

🏛️ Brewster Veterinary Clinic

📍 Brewster, WA

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Small Animal Veterinarian to join us at our active clinic in Brewster, Washington. We are currently a two-doctor practice, looking for a third to join our team. Our goal is to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Dry Van - $3,500 Sign-On Bonus - $1,300/wk Guaranteed - Home Every Other Week

🏛️ Marten Transport

📍 Wenatchee, WA

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No carrier pays you better than Marten. We're raising our pay once again. With our most recent pay raise this year, drivers are earning up to an additional $12,000 annually. Also, with our weekly ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Caregiver - Live In - $300 Per Day

🏛️ Serengeti Care

📍 Monitor, WA

💰 $300 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Serengeti Care is hiring a Live In caregiver to work with one of our clients that lives in the Leavenworth area. We need someone to start immediately. The care is for a husband and wife in there late ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Class A CDL Car Haul Truck Drivers

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Ardenvoir, WA

💰 $99,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers for Dedicated Runs - Car Haul Car Haulers - Quit guessing what your percentage pay is going to be! Get paid hourly, make more, and earn a consistent income! Hogan offers our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL-A Driver Jobs with Ace Hardware - $10,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Ace Hardware Corporation

📍 Wenatchee, WA

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ace Hardware is hiring Class A company drivers in your area! $10,000 Sign-On Bonus! We want you to have a long-term career you can be truly proud of, competitive pay, and comprehensive benefits for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Hiring Regional Company Drivers - All Trucks 2018 or Newer

🏛️ Certified Freight Logistics

📍 Chelan, WA

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR and Regional Company DriversCertified Freight Logistics Benefits: * Most drivers average $60K per year - top earners average $67K -$70K per year * Our goal is to provide you 2 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $2691 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Chelan, WA

💰 $2,691 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Labor and Delivery Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Chelan, WA. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 08/16/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Chelan Voice

Chelan Voice

Chelan, WA
