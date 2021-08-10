Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Pomerene

(POMERENE, AZ) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Pomerene.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Pomerene:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Average $1,100-$1,300/Week + Benefits

🏛️ Eagle - Tucson, AZ Tanker Drivers

📍 Pomerene, AZ

💰 $1,300 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Tanker Drivers Home Daily - Average $1,100-$1,300 Weekly - Excellent Benefits! Join the Eagle family today! Eagle Transport can provide you with just what you have been ...

2. Sales Rep / Base + Commission / Benefits / Paid Weekly

🏛️ Safe Haven Security

📍 Vail, AZ

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Make 65k to 120k in your first year! No experience required - We provide paid training! No cold calling. We provide warm leads. You close. We are looking for self-motivated people who have what it ...

3. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Remote Schedule - (75,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Benson, AZ

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

4. Traveling Reset Merchandiser

🏛️ RESOURCE PLUS OF NORTH FLORIDA INC

📍 Vail, AZ

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Resource Plus is seeking traveling store setup personnel for fixture installation and merchandising projects. * Must work well on a crew in a retail setting * Must be prepared to travel for extended ...

5. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,812 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Sierra Vista, AZ

💰 $1,812 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Occupational Therapist for a travel job in Sierra Vista, Arizona. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Occupational Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start ...

6. Customer Service Specialist

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Sierra Vista, AZ

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, we are looking to fill positions immediately. We train our employees so no industry experience is needed. If you have experience, even better! We pay every week and we provide benefits. The ...

7. Garbage Truck Driver with PTO + 401K + Health/Dental/Vision Insurance

🏛️ Waste Disposal LLC

📍 Huachuca City, AZ

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Waste Disposal is pleased to announce a job opening for a garbage truck driver at our Whetstone (Huachuca City), AZ yard. No previous garbage experience required, but it is helpful. The position ...

8. Professional Freelance Videographer (Tucson, AZ)

🏛️ SportsRecruits

📍 Vail, AZ

💰 $300 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

SportsRecruits is an online platform that streamlines the recruiting process for families, coaches and athletic departments. Throughout the year, we sponsor 200+ recruiting events where our ...

9. Class A Dedicated / OTR / Regional / Drop & Hook, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Sierra Vista, AZ

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Over the driver (OTR) Truck Driver Top Drivers earn $75,000 - $104,000 Hendrickson Truck Lines was founded in 1976 with headquarters in Sacramento, CA. Hendrickson has since grown to become one of ...

10. CDL A Company Truck Driver

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 Willcox, AZ

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring experienced Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas! Earn Top Hourly Pay Driving for The Industry's #1 Oilfield Trucking Job. $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Chalk Mountain Drivers can ...