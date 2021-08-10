Cancel
Cambridge, ID

Get hired! Job openings in and around Cambridge

Cambridge Updates
Cambridge Updates
 4 days ago

(CAMBRIDGE, ID) Companies in Cambridge are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Cambridge:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41hfzf_0bNRMhMB00

1. Travel Nurse - RN - MS/TELE - Medical Surgical/Telemetry - $1967.4 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Weiser, ID

💰 $1,967 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mynela Staffing is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical/Telemetry Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Weiser, ID. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 13 weeks ...

2. CDL Delivery Truck Driver - Home Daily + Earn Up to $100,000/Year

🏛️ Sysco - Idaho

📍 Midvale, ID

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn Up to $100,000/Year - Up to $15k Sign-On Bonus Get Home Daily - Recent Grads Welcome! We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and ...

3. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Council, ID

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

4. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Council, ID

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

5. Production - Swing Shift Weiser

🏛️ Advance Services, Inc.

📍 Weiser, ID

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advance Services is now hiring an Entry Production Line Worker in Weiser, ID * Monday - Friday (possible Saturday's depending on production) * $11.65 an hour * 4:30pm - 2:30am Job Duties: * Recognize ...

6. Customer Service Representative: Healthcare - Work From Home

🏛️ FCR

📍 Weiser, ID

💰 $27,040 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**** THIS IS A REMOTE WORK FROM HOME POSITION. **** **** YOU MUST LIVE IN THE SAME STATE AS THE POSITION TO BE ELIGIBLE **** Join FCR's Work from Home Customer Service Representative Healthcare Team today

7. Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers - Instant Apply!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Weiser, ID

💰 $1,008 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

PAY $927-$1,008 WEEKLY PAY $48,204-$52,431 Top CPM: 0.42 SplitEffective Pay / Mile: $0.434 CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED 3-4 Days Home Every 3-4 Weeks Out DEDICATED ACCOUNT Teams will live load in Nampa, ID ...

8. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,143 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Weiser, ID

💰 $2,143 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Catapult Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Weiser, Idaho. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

ABOUT

With Cambridge Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

