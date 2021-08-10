Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Arvada

(ARVADA, WY) Companies in Arvada are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Arvada:

1. Retail Team Member (Cashier/Food Service)

🏛️ Maverik

📍 Gillette, WY

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pay: $12.00 - $12.25 /hr. + an additional 12% premium pay** + monthly bonus potential, Career opportunities and growth potential! **Premium Pay subject to end 9/9/21 Shift: Part-time Food Service job ...

2. Class A Dedicated / OTR / Regional / Drop & Hook, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Gillette, WY

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Over the driver (OTR) Truck Driver Top Drivers earn $75,000 - $104,000 Hendrickson Truck Lines was founded in 1976 with headquarters in Sacramento, CA. Hendrickson has since grown to become one of ...

3. OTR CDL A Company Driver No Touch Freight Up to $91K Per Year

🏛️ J- Mar Enterprises

📍 Gillette, WY

💰 $91,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OTR CDL A Drivers No Touch Freight and Flexible Home Time! $2,000 Signing Bonus! Drivers earning up to $91,000/year! Call Us At: (877) 596-2559 or Apply Below! J-Mar Enterprises is a family-owned ...

4. Company Drivers Needed - CDL-A OTR Dedicated and Local, Home Weekly

🏛️ MercTrucking

📍 Gillette, WY

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Drivers Needed - CDL-A OTR Dedicated and Local, Home Weekly Why would you drive for MercTrucking? Well, here are a few reasons: Pay: We offer an incredibly aggressive payplan for top notch ...

5. CDL A Solo & Team Drivers

🏛️ National Freight Pros

📍 Gillette, WY

💰 $1,750 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL A Solo & Team Drivers Call (844) 490-5672 or (844) 499-0750 or Apply Online Below! PAY We offer an incredibly aggressive pay plan for top notch, experienced drivers. To those that qualify, you ...