Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Janesville

(JANESVILLE, WI) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Janesville.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Janesville:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Beloit, WI

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

2. Insurance Sales Representative - No Prior Experience Needed (Training Offered; Hiring Now)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Janesville, WI

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

3. Registered Nurse | RN | GERI (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 South Beloit, IL

💰 $45 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being a travel nurse. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position for you. From ...

4. Conagra Dedicated - WI

🏛️ Navajo Express, Inc.

📍 Madison, WI

💰 $78,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Company DriversBenefits * GUARANTEED $78,000+ Annual Salary on a 5 Day Work Week * Get 2 Days Off/Week plus Through House Often * We Pay $300 per Day = $1500+ per Week for ...

5. Restaurant General Manager

🏛️ Pizza Hut of Southern Wisconsin

📍 Janesville, WI

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Janesville Pizza Hut is looking for a manger at our location on West Court St and our location on East Milwaukee St. Earn up to $55,000 per year with growth opportunity! If you are looking for a new ...

6. Administrative Assistant and Wedding Sales

🏛️ Riverstone Premier Restaurant and Event Center

📍 Fort Atkinson, WI

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Summary: Skilled position responsible for maintaining the Company's key accounting records, including purchases, sales receipts, applying payments and inventory management. Day-to-day activities ...

7. Head Housekeeper

🏛️ Goodwin Recruiting

📍 Madison, WI

💰 $41,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hotel Management Group based in the Midwest seeks a Head Housekeeper to join their team. The ideal candidate will possess experience as a Head Housekeeper or Inspectress. If you are looking for a new ...

8. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Janesville, WI

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DWI4 Madison, WI (Starting Pay $17.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DWI4 - Madison - 3650 Milwaukee Street ...

9. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Cottage Grove, WI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

10. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Average $61,928/Year

🏛️ System Transport Inc.

📍 Janesville, WI

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Average $61,928 Yearly - Top Earners Make $81,000+ Yearly Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional & OTR Routes ...