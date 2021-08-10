Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Janesville, WI

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Janesville

Posted by 
Janesville News Watch
Janesville News Watch
 4 days ago

(JANESVILLE, WI) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Janesville.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Janesville:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1untV2_0bNRMXTn00

1. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Beloit, WI

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Insurance Sales Representative - No Prior Experience Needed (Training Offered; Hiring Now)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Janesville, WI

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Registered Nurse | RN | GERI (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 South Beloit, IL

💰 $45 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being a travel nurse. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position for you. From ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Conagra Dedicated - WI

🏛️ Navajo Express, Inc.

📍 Madison, WI

💰 $78,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Company DriversBenefits * GUARANTEED $78,000+ Annual Salary on a 5 Day Work Week * Get 2 Days Off/Week plus Through House Often * We Pay $300 per Day = $1500+ per Week for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Restaurant General Manager

🏛️ Pizza Hut of Southern Wisconsin

📍 Janesville, WI

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Janesville Pizza Hut is looking for a manger at our location on West Court St and our location on East Milwaukee St. Earn up to $55,000 per year with growth opportunity! If you are looking for a new ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Administrative Assistant and Wedding Sales

🏛️ Riverstone Premier Restaurant and Event Center

📍 Fort Atkinson, WI

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Summary: Skilled position responsible for maintaining the Company's key accounting records, including purchases, sales receipts, applying payments and inventory management. Day-to-day activities ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Head Housekeeper

🏛️ Goodwin Recruiting

📍 Madison, WI

💰 $41,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hotel Management Group based in the Midwest seeks a Head Housekeeper to join their team. The ideal candidate will possess experience as a Head Housekeeper or Inspectress. If you are looking for a new ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Janesville, WI

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DWI4 Madison, WI (Starting Pay $17.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DWI4 - Madison - 3650 Milwaukee Street ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Cottage Grove, WI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Average $61,928/Year

🏛️ System Transport Inc.

📍 Janesville, WI

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Average $61,928 Yearly - Top Earners Make $81,000+ Yearly Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional & OTR Routes ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Janesville News Watch

Janesville News Watch

Janesville, WI
81
Followers
150
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Janesville News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Atkinson, WI
City
Beloit, WI
City
Janesville, WI
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Market#Sales Careers#Hirschbach Motor Lines#House#Southern#Janesville Pizza Hut#Company#Hotel Management Group#Dwi4 Madison 3650#Cdl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy