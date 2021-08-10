A job on your schedule? These York positions offer flexible hours

(York, PA) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these York-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. Part-time CDL A Driver (Lancaster, PA)

🏛️ Fundamental Labor Strategies

📍 Conestoga, PA

💰 $36 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part-time CDL A Driver (Lancaster, PA) Fundamental Labor Strategies is seeking to hire part-time CDL A Truck Drivers in the Lancaster, PA area. 100% of work is home daily. We have an online ...

2. Warehouse (Part Time)

🏛️ Chewy

📍 Mechanicsburg, PA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CHEWY is now Hiring! Want to earn some extra money while having fun, earning a discount on pet products and while learning more about the growing world of E-Commerce? * Chewy is hiring with starting ...

3. Sales Consultant - Part Time ($20/hr. training pay)

🏛️ CarMax

📍 Mechanicsburg, PA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

6013 - Mechanicsburg - 6555 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, 17050 CarMax, the way your career should be! Driven by the desire to provide an iconic customer experience At CarMax, we ensure ...

4. Truck Driver CDL

🏛️ Davis Landscape LTD

📍 Carlisle, PA

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Commonwealth Disposal Inc is searching for hard-working, motivated, retired or semi-retired individuals to fulfill our full-time and/or part-time truck driver positions at our Shermans Dale and ...

5. Non CDL Driver

🏛️ First Student

📍 Lewisberry, PA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Part-Time Non CDL Drivers in Lewisberry, PA At First Student, our Non CDL Drivers are an integral part of the communities they serve. They are committed to safety, customer service and ...

6. Truck Driver CDL B - Home Daily Harrisburg

🏛️ Feeser's Food Distributors

📍 York, PA

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDL Truck Driver - $3000 Sign-on Bonus, Home Daily, & Earn $70K/Year - Harrisburg, PA We are seeking full and part-time Truck Drivers-CDL A or B to join our team in Harrisburg, PA! You will be ...