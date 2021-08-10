Job alert: These Great Bend jobs are accepting applications

(GREAT BEND, KS) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Great Bend.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Great Bend:

1. CDL-A Owner Operator Tanker Truck Driver

🏛️ Fort Transfer

📍 Great Bend, KS

💰 $3,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Fort Transfer is looking for CDL-A tanker drivers who are ready to join a leader in the transportation industry. Driving with Fort Transfer means a career with a family-oriented company that strives ...

2. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Great Bend, KS

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

3. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Great Bend, KS

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

4. Laborer - Mine

🏛️ The Kissner Group

📍 Lyons, KS

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Summary The Mine Laborer will operate machines and related equipment in the continuous mining cycle of salt at our underground mine. This person will perform all assigned process specifications ...

5. Flatbed Truck Drivers Needed

🏛️ P & S Transportation

📍 Great Bend, KS

💰 $1,600 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now hiring flatbed drivers! Flex dispatch and 27% line haul pay give you freedom to make more. Call P&S Transportation to learn how our top drivers earn $1,500 - $1,600 per week. CDL A Truck Driver ...

6. CDL-A Dedicated Company Driver

🏛️ Midnite Express

📍 Great Bend, KS

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY DRIVERS FOR OTR & DEDICATED POSITIONS OUR COMPANY DRIVERS CAN EARN UP TO $.62 PER MILE INCLUDING A GREAT INCENTIVE PROGRAM CALL US TODAY (844) 539-0169 WE OFFER: * Our top earners are ...

7. Labor & Delivery Travel Nurse RN - $1440 per week in KS

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Great Bend, KS

💰 $1,440 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

8. Regional - $3,500 Sign-On Bonus - $1,350+/wk Guaranteed - Home Every Other Week - $1,000 Hiring B...

🏛️ Marten Transport

📍 Great Bend, KS

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No carrier pays you better than Marten. We're raising our pay once again. With our most recent pay raise this year, drivers are earning up to an additional $12,000 annually. Also, with our weekly ...

9. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Great Bend, KS

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

10. Official Court Reporter - 20th Judicial District

🏛️ Kansas Judicial Branch

📍 Great Bend, KS

💰 $49,315 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position number: K0060519 Position Title and Salary: Official Court Reporter, Grade 35, $49,315 annually Location of Employment: 20th Judicial District, Great Bend, Kansas Kansas Judicial Branch ...