Connell, WA

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Connell

Posted by 
Connell News Flash
Connell News Flash
 4 days ago

(CONNELL, WA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Connell.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Connell:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Em0pP_0bNRMD4V00

1. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Avg. $1,600-$1,800/Week + $5k Sign-On

🏛️ James J. Williams Transport

📍 Connell, WA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Tanker Truck Drivers NEW industry-leading pay packages - Weekly Home Time - $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional Routes Available * Home ...

2. Independent Life and Health Agent - $75K-125K 1st Yr - Training - Work from Your Home Office

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group

📍 Pasco, WA

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Become an Independent Life and Health Agent! We provide you with a streamlined pathway to becoming a successful agent and independent business owner as you contract with Symmetry Financial Group ...

3. Insurance Underwriter - Training Available - Work From Home jp101

🏛️ The Jason Pogue Agency

📍 Pasco, WA

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Agent Needed We are looking for a highly motivated, goal oriented and ambitious salesperson. Our main goal is to help families protect their homes in the event of tragedy. Our company promotes ...

4. Quality Engineer

🏛️ Goodwin Recruiting

📍 Pasco, WA

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The company is a world-class award-winning international medical equipment manufacturer, whose design and technology solutions are best-in-class. The company seeks to add a Quality Engineer to its ...

5. Assistant Store Manager

🏛️ Griggs/Ace

📍 Pasco, WA

💰 $50,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Grigg's Assistant Store Manager As a Grigg's Assistant Store Manager, you will support the Store Manager manage the daily operations of the store. This includes managing sales, expenses, profits, and ...

6. Hyundai Automotive Technician

🏛️ Speck Hyundai of Tri-Cities

📍 Pasco, WA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Speck Hyundai of Tri-Cities is seeking Automotive Technicians to join our team! Competitive Pay Plan based on Experience and Certifications. The Speck Family of Dealerships has grown to 5 locations ...

7. Need CDL Truck Driver, 08/10/2021, Average $63,251/Year, $5k Sign-On

🏛️ TWT Refrigerated Service

📍 Mesa, WA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Refrigerated Truck Drivers Average $63,251 Yearly - $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Excellent Benefits Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional Routes Available * Great Home ...

8. CDL Owner Operator - Gross $182,000-$200,000/Year + $5k Sign-On

🏛️ Hub Group - Owner Operator

📍 Mesa, WA

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hub Group is Seeking CDL-A Owner Operators Gross $182k-$200k/year + $5k Sign-On Bonus Your Miles Take You Further On Regional Runs With Hub Group! One of the Nation's top carriers, Hub Group, is ...

9. Class A CDL Solo Truck Driver - Dedicated Lanes, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Pasco, WA

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Over the Road Solo Driver Our Drivers earn top pay in the industry - Get paid for your driving experience/record For more information, give us a call @ (877) 651-8653 ! Solos - starting ...

10. Class A Dedicated / OTR / Regional / Drop & Hook, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Pasco, WA

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Over the driver (OTR) Truck Driver Top Drivers earn $75,000 - $104,000 Hendrickson Truck Lines was founded in 1976 with headquarters in Sacramento, CA. Hendrickson has since grown to become one of ...

Connell News Flash

Connell News Flash

Connell, WA
ABOUT

With Connell News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

