Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Sweetwater

(SWEETWATER, TX) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Sweetwater.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Sweetwater:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Snyder, TX

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

2. Nursing ICU

🏛️ Cymetrix Software, Inc.

📍 Sweetwater, TX

💰 $75 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Client : Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital Job Role : ICU RN 7P-7A Location : Sweetwater, TX Openings : 2 Speciality Type : Nursing Payout- $65 - $75/Hr Certifications required (MUST) General ...

3. Correctional Officer

🏛️ Texas Department of Criminal Justice

📍 Snyder, TX

💰 $3,720 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for a Career with a Purpose? TDCJ is hiring correctional officer across Texas. Up to a $5,000 sign on bonus available! Apply Online Today! Job Duties * Provides custody and security ...

4. Residential Sales Consultant

🏛️ Vexus Fiber

📍 Sweetwater, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a charismatic and skilled Sales Consultant to approach potential clients and inform them of our products and services. The Sales Consultant is also responsible for building good ...

5. Caregiver

🏛️ Comfort Keepers

📍 Colorado City, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Make more than a living!! Are you a caregiver looking for immediate work in the Colorado City area? Do you want a rewarding career helping others while receiving competitive pay, flexible work shifts ...

6. Construction Superintendent

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Merkel, TX

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Construction Superintedent - Above Average Comp, Great Benefits, and Large Backlog of Work This Jobot Job is hosted by: Mitch Delgado Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button ...

7. General Manager

🏛️ Dairy Queen-TheRichesonGroup

📍 Snyder, TX

💰 $48,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

SNYDER LOCATION NOW GIRING GENERAL MANAGERS UP TO $48,000 A YEAR WE OFFER COMPETITIVE PAY, PAID HOLIDAYS, PAID VACATION AFTER THE FIRST YEAR AND CAREER ADVANCEMENT. DENTAL,VISION, WELNESS. Company ...

8. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,552 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Sweetwater, TX

💰 $2,552 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Focus Staff is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Sweetwater, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit * Discipline ...

9. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2386.8 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Sweetwater, TX

💰 $2,386 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Sweetwater, TX. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

10. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,358 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Sweetwater, TX

💰 $2,358 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Coast Medical Service is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Sweetwater, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit