Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sweetwater, TX

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Sweetwater

Posted by 
Sweetwater Post
Sweetwater Post
 4 days ago

(SWEETWATER, TX) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Sweetwater.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Sweetwater:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWL9S_0bNRM9cq00

1. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Snyder, TX

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Nursing ICU

🏛️ Cymetrix Software, Inc.

📍 Sweetwater, TX

💰 $75 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Client : Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital Job Role : ICU RN 7P-7A Location : Sweetwater, TX Openings : 2 Speciality Type : Nursing Payout- $65 - $75/Hr Certifications required (MUST) General ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Correctional Officer

🏛️ Texas Department of Criminal Justice

📍 Snyder, TX

💰 $3,720 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for a Career with a Purpose? TDCJ is hiring correctional officer across Texas. Up to a $5,000 sign on bonus available! Apply Online Today! Job Duties * Provides custody and security ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Residential Sales Consultant

🏛️ Vexus Fiber

📍 Sweetwater, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a charismatic and skilled Sales Consultant to approach potential clients and inform them of our products and services. The Sales Consultant is also responsible for building good ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Caregiver

🏛️ Comfort Keepers

📍 Colorado City, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Make more than a living!! Are you a caregiver looking for immediate work in the Colorado City area? Do you want a rewarding career helping others while receiving competitive pay, flexible work shifts ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Construction Superintendent

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Merkel, TX

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Construction Superintedent - Above Average Comp, Great Benefits, and Large Backlog of Work This Jobot Job is hosted by: Mitch Delgado Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. General Manager

🏛️ Dairy Queen-TheRichesonGroup

📍 Snyder, TX

💰 $48,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

SNYDER LOCATION NOW GIRING GENERAL MANAGERS UP TO $48,000 A YEAR WE OFFER COMPETITIVE PAY, PAID HOLIDAYS, PAID VACATION AFTER THE FIRST YEAR AND CAREER ADVANCEMENT. DENTAL,VISION, WELNESS. Company ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,552 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Sweetwater, TX

💰 $2,552 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Focus Staff is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Sweetwater, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit * Discipline ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2386.8 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Sweetwater, TX

💰 $2,386 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Sweetwater, TX. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,358 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Sweetwater, TX

💰 $2,358 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Coast Medical Service is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Sweetwater, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Sweetwater Post

Sweetwater Post

Sweetwater, TX
25
Followers
139
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sweetwater Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Colorado City, TX
City
Sweetwater, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#Paid Holidays#U S Economy#Hirschbach Motor Lines#Texas Department Of#The Sales Consultant#Giring#Vision#Welness#Vivian#Focus Staff#Full Time Job Description#Trs Healthcare#Coast Medical Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy