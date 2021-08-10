Cancel
Coeur D'alene, ID

Work remotely in Coeur D'Alene — these positions are open now

Coeur D'Alene News Alert
Coeur D'Alene News Alert
 4 days ago

(Coeur D'Alene, ID) From meetings in your pajamas to having your dog or cat by your side all day, working from home has definite benefits. If you've thought about giving it a try, check out these positions — companies are looking for remote workers to fill them today.

1. Customer Assistance Service Representative (Remote)

🏛️ RightStone

📍 Liberty Lake, WA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a Customer Assistance Service Representativefor a 12-monthcontract for a remote position. This person will be responsible for providing excellent customer service with timely and ...

2. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home

🏛️ NexRep

📍 Coeur D'Alene, ID

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As a Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance with product questions, to get order ...

3. Remote Fraud and Customer Success Agent

🏛️ Parker Staffing Services

📍 Spokane, WA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Fraud and Customer Success Agent I needed for an award-winning pet services platformJob ID: 18958 Pay Rate: $17.00 per hour Location: Spokane, WA Contract: About 3 months Availability: To be ...

4. Remote Financial Services Customer Service Agent

🏛️ SYKES

📍 Coeur D'Alene, ID

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job description At SYKESHome, we help people one caring interaction at a time - that includes you! Join us as a Remote Financial Customer Service Representative to provide support for financial ...

5. Remote Inbound Sales Consultant

🏛️ SYKES

📍 Coeur D'Alene, ID

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job description At SYKES, we help people one caring interaction at a time - that includes you! Join us as a Remote Inbound Sales Consultant representing Intuit and working from the comfort, safety ...

Coeur D'Alene News Alert

Coeur D'Alene News Alert

Coeur D'Alene, ID
With Coeur D'Alene News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

