Baxley, GA

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Baxley

Posted by 
Baxley Voice
Baxley Voice
 4 days ago

(BAXLEY, GA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Baxley.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Baxley:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R9Zk5_0bNRM3KU00

1. CDL OTR HAZMAT Truck Driver - Owner Operator - Earn $5,500/Week

🏛️ Dillon Logistics - Owner Operators

📍 Jesup, GA

💰 $5,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Dillon Logistics is Seeking Owner Operators Earn $5,500+ per Week + $4,000 Sign-On Bonus Equipped with an elite driver force, we deliver exceptional, efficient, superior services to every customer

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $3,137 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Alma, GA

💰 $3,137 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Alma, Georgia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Front Desk Receptionist

🏛️ Acute Care Clinic/Dr. Geoffery Conner

📍 Vidalia, GA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

2 POSITIONS AVAILABLE: RECEPTIONIST NEEDED FOR BUSY MEDICAL PRACTICE LOCATED IN VIDALIA, GA. MEDICAL OFFICE EXPERIENCE PREFERRED. MUST BE FRIENDLY, OUTGOING, RELIABLE AND ABLE TO HANDLE A FAST PACED ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Industrial

🏛️ Hire Dynamics

📍 Hazlehurst, GA

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hazlehurst, GA Order: 595246 Order Type : Contract Hire Dynamics is currently assisting a local client in their search to fill a Pellet Mill Utility Associate job in Hazlehurst, Ga. Apply Now if you ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Jesup, GA

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Flexo Press Operator

🏛️ GIRO PACK INC

📍 Vidalia, GA

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Giro Pack, Inc. USA has immediate openings for Flexo Press Operator positions in their Vidalia, GA location. We are looking for candidates that are experienced, dedicated, dynamic and innovative to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Full-Time or Part-Time Physician - Primary Care

🏛️ CHS Recruiting

📍 Jesup, GA

💰 $100 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OPEN POSITION: Physician - Primary Care SCHEDULE: - Full-Time or Part-Time - Monday through Friday - 8:00am to 5:00pm - No Evenings, Weekends, or On-Call COMPENSATION: - $180,000 to $200,000+ for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Baxley, GA

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekends - Earn $1,200/Week Min. + Benefits

🏛️ Paschall Truck Lines - Coors Dedicated

📍 Hazlehurst, GA

💰 $3,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers Dedicated Opportunity - Home Weekends!!! Start at 60 CPM Base Pay & $1,200.00/Week Minimum Pay Protection! Plus $3,000 Transition Bonus! PTL - 85 years in business and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks

🏛️ Dart - Company Drivers

📍 Baxley, GA

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers qualify for! Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Other carriers ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Baxley Voice

Baxley Voice

Baxley, GA
