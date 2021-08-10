You Haven’t Seen ‘Jaws’ Like This Before

National Geographic's Shark Fest is coming to an end and to celebrate The Washington Pavilion will be showing Jaws at the Wells Fargo CineDome!. For those that don't know, Jaws originally premiered in 1975. Directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Richard Dreyfuss, Robert Shaw, and Roy Scheider, this thriller changed movies forever. It tells the story of a huge, man-eating, great white shark that is terrorizing a small resort town.