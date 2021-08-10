Cancel
Sioux Falls, SD

You Haven’t Seen ‘Jaws’ Like This Before

By Natasha
Posted by 
Hot 104.7
Hot 104.7
 4 days ago
National Geographic's Shark Fest is coming to an end and to celebrate The Washington Pavilion will be showing Jaws at the Wells Fargo CineDome!. For those that don't know, Jaws originally premiered in 1975. Directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Richard Dreyfuss, Robert Shaw, and Roy Scheider, this thriller changed movies forever. It tells the story of a huge, man-eating, great white shark that is terrorizing a small resort town.

hot1047.com

Hot 104.7

Hot 104.7

Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Roy Scheider
Richard Dreyfuss
Steven Spielberg
#Great White Shark#Wells Fargo#National Geographic#Shark Fest#The Washington Pavilion#The Wells Fargo Dinedome#Pg#The Wells Fargo Cinedome
