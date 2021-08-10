Gaining the Inside Edge: How Payers can Outpace Competitors with Competitive Intelligence

FDA-Cleared Caption AITM Will Be Exclusively Combined with Butterfly’s Hardware and Software Solution to Pave the Way for a New Generation of Ultrasound Diagnostic Support. Butterfly Network, Inc. (BFLY), manufacturer of Butterfly iQ+, the world’s first handheld whole-body ultrasound system with patented Ultrasound-on-Chip™ technology and comprehensive software platform, and Caption Health, creator of Caption AI, the world’s first and only FDA-cleared AI-guided ultrasound software, announced that they have entered into an exclusive strategic partnership. For a broad set of healthcare professionals, Butterfly and Caption’s integrated solution should enhance cardiac assessment by improving the ease of image capture and image interpretation in a variety of care settings including the hospital, clinic, and home.