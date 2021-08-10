Cancel
Travel

Delta Variant Changing How Americans View Travel

TravelPulse
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study found the Delta variant of COVID-19 is changing the attitudes and planning techniques of American travelers. According to the latest Longwoods International tracking survey, around 66 percent of respondents have postponed travel specifically due to the coronavirus variant, up from the 25 percent reported two weeks ago.

www.travelpulse.com

