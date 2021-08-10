Delta Variant Changing How Americans View Travel

Between ongoing coronavirus infections and lingering fear, the pandemic has altered the way we fly, including what flight attendants are allowed to do while in the air. As of July 2021, over half of the United States population over 12 years old has been vaccinated against COVID-19. Even still, flying, both domestically and internationally, will probably never look the same as it did before the COVID-19 pandemic—and everyone wearing masks is simply the most obvious difference. Air travel has changed in many other ways and these changes look to remain in effect for months—and possibly years—to come. Flight attendants are on the front lines in the sky and will need to abide by a new set of rules. Here are predictions for how life, in general, might look as more and more of us get vaccinated for COVID.