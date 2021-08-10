Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lingle, WY

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Lingle

Posted by 
Lingle Journal
Lingle Journal
 4 days ago

(LINGLE, WY) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Lingle.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Lingle:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rYTqT_0bNRLxCM00

1. Cooks & Custodial Staff

🏛️ Eastern Wyoming College

📍 Torrington, WY

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Eastern Wyoming College 3200 West C Street Torrington, WY 82240 307.532.8330 Vacancy Announcements Cook and Custodial Staff Full-time (40 hours weekly), Excellent Benefits, FLSA non-exempt Part-time, ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Lingle, WY

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Lingle, WY

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. BAPS07-2021-01140-Compliance Officer-Guernsey

🏛️ State of Wyoming

📍 Guernsey, WY

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

BAPS07-2021-01140-Compliance Officer-Guernsey Print ( Apply BAPS07-2021-01140-Compliance Officer-Guernsey Salary $19.58 Hourly Location Guernsey, WY Job Type Full Time Department 007-Wyoming Cowboy ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL-A Company Truck Driver | Pay Increase! Earn $75k-Year

🏛️ A&A Express

📍 Torrington, WY

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A&A Express Offers Company Drivers : * Make Up to $75,000+ Annually! * $5k Sign-On Bonus * $1,000 Referral Bonus * Safety & Production Bonuses * Clean Inspection Bonus * Medical, Dental & Vision ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Class A OTR Truck Drivers - Great Benefits

🏛️ K & B Transportation

📍 Torrington, WY

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

K&B Transportation is trying something new for all the Road Warriors out there. To be eligible for this program you must be willing to go out for 2 months at a time. In return, on top of excellent ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Lingle Journal

Lingle Journal

Lingle, WY
6
Followers
162
Post
636
Views
ABOUT

With Lingle Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
City
Lingle, WY
City
Torrington, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Nonfarm Payrolls#Job Market#Cooks Custodial#Eastern Wyoming College#Flsa#Cdl A Company Truck#Dental Vision#K B Transportation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
EconomyPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

Industries With the Most Job Openings

So many Americans have been quitting their jobs this year that the term “Great Resignation” has been coined to describe this unprecedented exodus from the workplace. One reason for this may be that workers decided to wait out Covid-19 before quitting jobs they were lucky enough to have as millions of others lost their jobs […]
Economywallstreetwindow.com

The Big Churn: Job Openings and Quits Rise Again in June – Robert Hughes

The latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the total number of job openings in the economy rose to 10.073 million in June, up from 9.483 million in May, and a new record high. The number of open positions in the private sector increased to 9.154 million in June, up from 8.601 million in May, also a new record high (see first chart).
Detroit, MIPosted by
Motor City Metro

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Detroit

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Detroit: 1. CDL A Regional Truck Drivers - Lease Purchase - Up to $10k/week; 2. Conagra Dedicated - IN; 3. Outside Sales Representative; 4. Commercial Insurance Account Manager - Experienced; 5. Financial Services - Work
Income Taxhngn.com

Stimulus Checks: New Payments Could Hit Bank Tomorrow

Millions of Americans will receive a big paycheck tomorrow as the law temporarily expanded the federal child tax credit. Qualified Americans Will Receive New Stimulus Checks. In a recently published article in BGR News, the second of six child tax credit cheques will hit qualified americans' bank accounts on Friday and should be in recipients' mailboxes by the weekend. The money was part of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill passed in March, which also financed a fresh round of $1,400 stimulus checks.
Businessitechpost.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2000 Online Petition, Unemployment Rate Impact

Families continue their petition for the approval of a fourth stimulus check. However, that seems more and more unlikely, especially as Americans continue to find stable jobs. According to recent reports, the unemployment rate of the US in July is at 5.4%, which is one of the lowest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Public HealthZacks.com

Did COVID Remote Working Launch Economy-Wide Productivity Gains?

This is an excerpt from our most recent Economic Outlook report. To access the full PDF, please click here. According to Upwork in December 2020, 41.8% of the American workforce worked remotely. An estimated 26.7% will still be working from home across 2021, and 36.2 million Americans (22% of the workforce) will be working remotely by 2025.

Comments / 0

Community Policy