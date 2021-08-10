Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Lingle

(LINGLE, WY) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Lingle.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Lingle:

1. Cooks & Custodial Staff

🏛️ Eastern Wyoming College

📍 Torrington, WY

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Eastern Wyoming College 3200 West C Street Torrington, WY 82240 307.532.8330 Vacancy Announcements Cook and Custodial Staff Full-time (40 hours weekly), Excellent Benefits, FLSA non-exempt Part-time, ...

2. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Lingle, WY

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

3. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Lingle, WY

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

4. BAPS07-2021-01140-Compliance Officer-Guernsey

🏛️ State of Wyoming

📍 Guernsey, WY

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

BAPS07-2021-01140-Compliance Officer-Guernsey Print ( Apply BAPS07-2021-01140-Compliance Officer-Guernsey Salary $19.58 Hourly Location Guernsey, WY Job Type Full Time Department 007-Wyoming Cowboy ...

5. CDL-A Company Truck Driver | Pay Increase! Earn $75k-Year

🏛️ A&A Express

📍 Torrington, WY

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A&A Express Offers Company Drivers : * Make Up to $75,000+ Annually! * $5k Sign-On Bonus * $1,000 Referral Bonus * Safety & Production Bonuses * Clean Inspection Bonus * Medical, Dental & Vision ...

6. Class A OTR Truck Drivers - Great Benefits

🏛️ K & B Transportation

📍 Torrington, WY

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

K&B Transportation is trying something new for all the Road Warriors out there. To be eligible for this program you must be willing to go out for 2 months at a time. In return, on top of excellent ...