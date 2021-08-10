Job alert: These jobs are open in Pecos

(PECOS, TX) Companies in Pecos are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Pecos:

1. CDL-A Local Truck Driver

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 Pecos, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring experienced Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas! Earn Top Hourly Pay Driving for The Industry's #1 Oilfield Trucking Job. $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Chalk Mountain Drivers can ...

2. Journeyman Electrician

🏛️ Workrise - Geo Austin

📍 Orla, TX

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HCS Renewable Energy has an upcoming opportunity and is currently accepting applications for journeyman electricians with solar experience for the construction of a utility-scale solar farm near Orla ...

3. Apartment Maintenance Technician

🏛️ Career Strategies

📍 Monahans, TX

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Career Strategies is hiring an apartment MAINTENANCE TECHNICIAN in the Monahans, TX area, located in the 79756 zip code, to start immediately! The MAINTENANCE TECHNICIAN must maintain a professional ...

4. Assistant Property Manager

🏛️ Career Strategies

📍 Pecos, TX

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Career Strategies is hiring an Assistant Property Manager for an apartment community in the Pecos, TX area. We are seeking an employee with excellent people skills, sales experience, leasing ...

5. Housing Included! Housekeeping and Custodial-Pecos, TX

🏛️ Selrico Sevices(s)

📍 Pecos, TX

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This position is unique!! Your housing and meals will be included! General daily cleaning of rooms, changing sheets and linen, removal of trash. Expectation is ability to do general cleaning ...

6. Truck Parts Counter Person

🏛️ ADP - RNOOID0023253311

📍 Pecos, TX

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assist customers walking in and or calling in, as well as assist in warehouse functions and cleaning duties. Must be bilingual, and hard working, will train if you posses the basic truck parts or ...

7. Team Member Cashiers - Store 35513 - Pecos

🏛️ Pizza Hut

📍 Pecos, TX

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring: Team Member - Cashiers Location: 524 S Cedar Street Pecos, TX 79772 Pay: Earn up to $9-$10/hour - We offer Daily Pay **Complete the short Quick Apply online - Call 800-594-7036 - Text ...

8. Travel CT Technologist - $1,875 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Pecos, TX

💰 $1,875 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel CT Technologist for a travel job in Pecos, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: CT Technologist * Discipline: Allied Health Professional * Start Date

9. CDL-A Independent Contractor Opportunities - Odessa, TX

🏛️ United Petroleum Transports

📍 Monahans, TX

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently searching for Independent Contractors for our terminal in Odessa, TX! Summary of Benefits for Independent Contractors: * Average Yearly Gross Up to $175,000 * Local: Home Every Day ...

10. Truck Driver OTR Hauling Sand

🏛️ CDL A Driver Recruiter

📍 Pecos, TX

💰 $2,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Call Sandra at 325-518-1021 for more details on this OTR position out of Texas. I am a domestic recruiter with over 3 years of Human Resources experience and love helping people find jobs. I have ...