Ready for a change? These Clarksdale jobs are accepting applications

(CLARKSDALE, MS) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Clarksdale companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Clarksdale:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Falcon, MS

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

2. Insurance Broker Earn ($20k+ Monthly)

🏛️ Family First Life

📍 Tutwiler, MS

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Family First Life aka "The Rogue IMO" is hiring licensed and non licensed life insurance agents throughout Tutwiler MS and the surrounding area. Not currently a licensed agent? We offer a free pre ...

3. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Helena-West Helena, AR

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

4. Production/Plant Supervisor

🏛️ High Time Products, LLC

📍 Clarksdale, MS

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Plant Supervisor to be a part of our new Clarksdale team! You will oversee the activities of a team of production workers. Candidates should be exceptionally dependable and ...

5. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Clarksdale, MS

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

6. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $1,850 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Helena, AR

💰 $2,000 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Helena, Arkansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

7. Over the Road Tanker Owner Operators

🏛️ Fort Transfer

📍 Clarksdale, MS

💰 $220,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

During these uncertain times, Truck Drivers are an essential part to delivering and shipping supplies across the country. Fort Transfer continues to stand with these heroes on the front lines, and ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn Up to $81k/Year + $7.5k Sign-On

🏛️ Penske - Byhalia, MS

📍 Lula, MS

💰 $160,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL A Team Drivers Home Weekly - Earn Up to $81,000/Year - $7,500 Sign-On Bonus Ready to put your truck-driving career in high gear? Make the shift and fuel your career as a CDL Class A/No ...

9. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,595 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Clarksdale, MS

💰 $2,595 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Clarksdale, Mississippi. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

10. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2594.92 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Clarksdale, MS

💰 $2,594 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Clarksdale, MS. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks ...