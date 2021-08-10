Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newnan, GA

Ready for a change? These Newnan jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Newnan Bulletin
Newnan Bulletin
 4 days ago

(NEWNAN, GA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Newnan.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Newnan:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Em0pP_0bNRLiCh00

1. Class A Driver Positions Available

🏛️ Network Trans, LLC

📍 Peachtree City, GA

💰 $6,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A Driver Positions Available OWNER OPERATORS EARN $6,500 AVERAGE NET PER WEEK Network Trans has great opportunities for Owner Operators and Fleet Drivers to earn top industry pay. Owner ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,653 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Newnan, GA

💰 $2,653 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Aureus Medical Group - Nursing is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Newnan, Georgia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Sales Representative

🏛️ LeafGuard

📍 Fairburn, GA

💰 $118,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representatives Needed! Same Day Hire! W2 Employee! LeafGuard is hiring Sales Representatives. We need Sales Representatives to run pre-set warm leads. No cold calling, no door to door knocking ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Administrative Assistant - Shift Lead

🏛️ ProLogistix

📍 Newnan, GA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description We are searching for a qualified person for an Attendance Shift Lead position! * Shift - Thurs-Sat 7:30AM-5:30PM * Pay - $17/hr * Working onsite at a customer, assisting with all payroll ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Warehouse Loader

🏛️ ResourceMFG

📍 Newnan, GA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ResourceMFG has immediate opportunities for warehouse loaders at YAMAHA in the Newnan, GA! $17.00hr Monday-Friday 2:15pm-10:45pm Some Saturdays & Occasional overtime required Job duties may include

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Atlanta, GA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DAT1 Smyrna, GA (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DAT1 - Smyrna - 4800 Highlands Parkway ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Customer Service Representative (Warehouse)

🏛️ Diversified Sourcing Solutions

📍 Lithia Springs, GA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Diversified Sourcing Solutions is looking for a Customer Service Representative in a warehouse environment. They will have interaction with the onsite customer all day long, as well as interaction ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Store Associate

🏛️ Lidl

📍 Jonesboro, GA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Summary Store Associates provide our customers with the shopping experience that Lidl is famed for in 30 countries. More than just cashiers, however, they get involved in every part of the store ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Newnan, GA

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Municipal Court Clerk

🏛️ City of Newnan

📍 Newnan, GA

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

*THIS IS A PART TIME NON-BENEFIT ELIGIBLE POSITION* Do you want to work in a fast paced environment that handles Municipal Court records in preparation for court cases, and fulfills open records ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Newnan Bulletin

Newnan Bulletin

Newnan, GA
81
Followers
147
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Newnan Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newnan, GA
City
Fairburn, GA
City
Smyrna, GA
City
Lithia Springs, GA
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Travel Nursing#Sales Representatives#Ga#Vivian#Yamaha#Summary Store Associates#Al#Sc#Sd#Ut
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy