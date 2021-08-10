Ready for a change? These Newnan jobs are accepting applications

(NEWNAN, GA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Newnan.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Newnan:

1. Class A Driver Positions Available

🏛️ Network Trans, LLC

📍 Peachtree City, GA

💰 $6,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A Driver Positions Available OWNER OPERATORS EARN $6,500 AVERAGE NET PER WEEK Network Trans has great opportunities for Owner Operators and Fleet Drivers to earn top industry pay. Owner ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,653 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Newnan, GA

💰 $2,653 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Aureus Medical Group - Nursing is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Newnan, Georgia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care ...

3. Sales Representative

🏛️ LeafGuard

📍 Fairburn, GA

💰 $118,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representatives Needed! Same Day Hire! W2 Employee! LeafGuard is hiring Sales Representatives. We need Sales Representatives to run pre-set warm leads. No cold calling, no door to door knocking ...

4. Administrative Assistant - Shift Lead

🏛️ ProLogistix

📍 Newnan, GA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description We are searching for a qualified person for an Attendance Shift Lead position! * Shift - Thurs-Sat 7:30AM-5:30PM * Pay - $17/hr * Working onsite at a customer, assisting with all payroll ...

5. Warehouse Loader

🏛️ ResourceMFG

📍 Newnan, GA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ResourceMFG has immediate opportunities for warehouse loaders at YAMAHA in the Newnan, GA! $17.00hr Monday-Friday 2:15pm-10:45pm Some Saturdays & Occasional overtime required Job duties may include

6. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Atlanta, GA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DAT1 Smyrna, GA (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DAT1 - Smyrna - 4800 Highlands Parkway ...

7. Customer Service Representative (Warehouse)

🏛️ Diversified Sourcing Solutions

📍 Lithia Springs, GA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Diversified Sourcing Solutions is looking for a Customer Service Representative in a warehouse environment. They will have interaction with the onsite customer all day long, as well as interaction ...

8. Store Associate

🏛️ Lidl

📍 Jonesboro, GA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Summary Store Associates provide our customers with the shopping experience that Lidl is famed for in 30 countries. More than just cashiers, however, they get involved in every part of the store ...

9. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Newnan, GA

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

10. Municipal Court Clerk

🏛️ City of Newnan

📍 Newnan, GA

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

*THIS IS A PART TIME NON-BENEFIT ELIGIBLE POSITION* Do you want to work in a fast paced environment that handles Municipal Court records in preparation for court cases, and fulfills open records ...