Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Mcclusky

(MCCLUSKY, ND) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Mcclusky companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Mcclusky:

1. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Turtle Lake, ND

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

2. Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Turtle Lake, ND

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

3. Travel CT Technologist - $1,875 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Turtle Lake, ND

💰 $1,875 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel CT Technologist for a travel job in Turtle Lake, North Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: CT Technologist * Discipline: Allied Health Professional

4. Travel CT Technologist - $1,875 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Turtle Lake, ND

💰 $1,875 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel CT Technologist for a travel job in Turtle Lake, North Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: CT Technologist * Discipline: Allied Health Professional