Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Stroud

(STROUD, OK) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Stroud.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Stroud:

1. Travel Nurse - RN - OR - Operating Room - $3133.8 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Shawnee, OK

💰 $3,133 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Operating Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Shawnee, OK. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3133 ...

2. Medical Assistant

🏛️ Actalent

📍 Shawnee, OK

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Large hospital system in Shawnee, OK is looking for Medical Assistant's to support members of health care team: Pay: $19 Hourly Shift: Mon - Fri 8am-5pm Duties include: Rooming patients, Gathering ...

3. Branch Receptionist

🏛️ Tinker Federal Credit Union

📍 Shawnee, OK

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview: Tinker Federal Credit Union has an immediate opening for a full-time Branch Receptionist at our Shawnee Branch. This position will be responsible for greeting/assisting members, opening ...

4. Child Welfare Specialist I/II - Resource Family Staff

🏛️ Oklahoma Human Services

📍 Shawnee, OK

💰 $38,169 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This position is located in Shawnee, Oklahoma. Child Welfare Specialist Annual Salary: * Level I H23A - $38,169.36 + Full State Employee Benefits * Level II H23B - $41,874.84 + Full State Employee ...

5. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks

🏛️ Dart - Company Drivers

📍 Stroud, OK

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers qualify for! Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Other carriers ...

6. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Sapulpa, OK

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes and Positions + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Werner

📍 Sapulpa, OK

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Werner is Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Brand New Pay Increase for Our OTR Fleet! OTR Average $64k+ per Year - Top Performers Earn $80k+ $1,200 Guaranteed Weekly Pay Multiple Route and Home Time ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Sapulpa, OK

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn 59 to 65 CPM - Great Benefits

🏛️ Crete Carrier - Dedicated Drivers

📍 Sapulpa, OK

💰 $91,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers $.59 to $.65 Per Practical Mile - Full Benefits - Guaranteed Detention Pay Dedicated Route Options - Weekly Home Time With Most Routes Getting You Home On Weekends

10. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn 62-70 CPM + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Transport America - Company Drivers

📍 Sapulpa, OK

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers New Hire Transition Bonus - Top Pay as High as 70 CPM for Teams - Recent CDL School Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay! Now Hiring Solo and Team Drivers! New Pay ...