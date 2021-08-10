Job alert: These Eden jobs are accepting applications

(EDEN, TX) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Eden.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Eden:

1. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Eden, TX

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Eden, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: ASAP

2. CDL-A Local Truck Driver

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 Eden, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring experienced Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas! Earn Top Hourly Pay Driving for The Industry's #1 Oilfield Trucking Job. $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Chalk Mountain Drivers can ...

3. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Aspire Financial Solutions

📍 Brady, TX

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

4. Travel LPN / LVN - Med Surg - $1,137 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Eden, TX

💰 $1,137 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a LPN / LVN Med Surg for a travel job in Eden, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: LPN / LVN * Start Date: ASAP * Duration: 13 weeks ...

5. CDL-A Company Driver ($3K Bonus) ⛰️

🏛️ Chalk of Texas

📍 Brady, TX

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring Class A CDL Truck Drivers for runs in West Texas. Earn $30 an hour driving for the industry's #1 oilfield trucking job in addition to a $3,000 Sign on Bonus. Runs will be out ...

6. Dedicated CDL A Truck Driver

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Eden, TX

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What's it like driving for Hogan? Think road trips, but you get paid and control the music. With over 100 years of experience, we understand what drivers need and want; dedicated routes, predictable ...