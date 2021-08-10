Cancel
Trinidad, CO

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Trinidad

(TRINIDAD, CO) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Trinidad.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Trinidad:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UOCap_0bNRLcuL00

1. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,245 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Raton, NM

💰 $2,245 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Raton, New Mexico. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Top Producing Sales agents / Work from home

🏛️ The Vibbert Agency

📍 Trinidad, CO

💰 $115,693 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Sales Agents and Entrepreneurs Wanted The Vibbert Agency Fort Worth, TX Type: Part/Full Time Want to make $1000+ a week? Start part-time and build your own empire within our FAST-growing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL-A Local Truck Driver

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 Trinidad, CO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring experienced Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas! Earn Top Hourly Pay Driving for The Industry's #1 Oilfield Trucking Job. $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Chalk Mountain Drivers can ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Benefits Representative - Customer Service Experience

🏛️ The DKS Platinum Partners

📍 Raton, NM

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring for individuals who have a background in either customer service, finance, or sales. If you are searching for a company that pays well, and takes care of all members, feel free to apply

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Trinidad, CO

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Service Electrician

🏛️ Rogers

📍 Trinidad, CO

💰 $100 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Introduction: The opportunities at Rogers are endless with hard work and dedication. Join a growing company that wants you to grow with them! We are currently looking for a Service Electricianwith ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Dental Assistant

🏛️ Salud Family Health Centers

📍 Trinidad, CO

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Description Since 1970, Salud has been committed to providing a Medical Home to patients, where medical, dental, behavioral health services, and clinical pharmacists work together and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,216 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Raton, NM

💰 $2,216 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Focus Staff is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Raton, New Mexico. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP * Duration ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2111.04 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Raton, NM

💰 $2,111 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Raton, NM. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2111.04 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2082.6 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Raton, NM

💰 $2,082 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ventura MedStaff is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Raton, NM. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2082.6 / ...

Click Here to Apply Now

ABOUT

With Trinidad Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

