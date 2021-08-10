Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Eagle Butte

(EAGLE BUTTE, SD) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Eagle Butte.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Eagle Butte:

1. Registered Nurse Emergency Room

🏛️ Huckeye Health Services LLC

📍 Eagle Butte, SD

💰 $4,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position: Registered Nurse (Emergency Room) Location: Eagle Butte, SD Job Function: Analyzes the assessment data to determine actual or potential diagnoses problems and issues on infection control

2. CDL-A Dedicated Company Driver

🏛️ Midnite Express

📍 Eagle Butte, SD

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY DRIVERS FOR OTR & DEDICATED POSITIONS OUR COMPANY DRIVERS CAN EARN UP TO $.62 PER MILE INCLUDING A GREAT INCENTIVE PROGRAM CALL US TODAY (844) 539-0169 WE OFFER: * Our top earners are ...

3. Village Manager

🏛️ Simply Smiles Inc.

📍 La Plant, SD

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Title: Simply Smiles Children's Village ManagerStatus: Full-Time Salaried (Exempt)Location: Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Reservation; La Plant, South DakotaTarget Start Date: September ...

4. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Eagle Butte, SD

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

5. Pediatrician

🏛️ Sequoyah Staffing Agency, LLC

📍 Eagle Butte, SD

💰 $140 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cheyenne River Health Center (CRHC) provides medical care for approximately 9K tribal members living on the CRST Reservation. The CRHC was built in 2011; Services include: ER, Pharmacy, PT, Public ...

6. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Eagle Butte, SD

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...