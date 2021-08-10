Cancel
Kingstree, SC

Work remotely in Kingstree — these positions are open now

Posted by 
Kingstree News Beat
Kingstree News Beat
 4 days ago

(Kingstree, SC) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.

1. Remote Customer Service Representative - Automotive

🏛️ NexRep

📍 Florence, SC

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

" "" As an Automotive Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a leading American online used car retailer. You'll be the customers' first line of contact, answering ...

2. Work From Home - Customer Service Representative Jobs

🏛️ Brown Agency

📍 Florence, SC

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Become a part of our rapidly growing insurance team. We are currently looking for smart, customer friendly, energetic sales people to schedule meetings and speak virtually with our clients about our ...

3. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home

🏛️ NexRep

📍 Florence, SC

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As a Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance with product questions, to get order ...

4. Online Video Game Design Summer Camp Leader (Remote)

🏛️ Varsity Tutors

📍 Florence, SC

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Online Summer Camp Leader (Remote $20-40/hr)* **About the Online Summer Camp Leader OpportunityVarsity Tutors is looking for experts like you to teach engaging online summer camps. Camps are an ...

Kingstree News Beat

With Kingstree News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

