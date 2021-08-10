No experience necessary — Ganado companies hiring now

(Ganado, TX) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Ganado companies are hiring people without prior experience today.



1. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 Victoria, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Victoria, TX

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Victoria, TX

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

4. Entry Level Sales Representative

🏛️ Globe Life - The John Wayne Agency

📍 Victoria, TX

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Globe Life offers an aggressive hands-on initial training and mentorship program that includes a $1,000 Fast Start Bonus. Our training is the best in the industry. Responsibilities: * Present ...

5. Front Desk Guest Service Agents Wanted!

🏛️ Motel 6 Victoria

📍 Victoria, TX

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience necessary! Flexible hours! Respond to guest needs, special request, and complaints as needed. Smile, acknowledge, and greet guest at front desk. You must have good computer skills, be ...

6. Bather / Groomer Trainee

🏛️ PetSmart

📍 Victoria, TX

💰 $6,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

YOUR GROOMING CAREER: Start your career in grooming as a Groomer Trainee! As a Groomer Trainee in our Grooming Salon, you'll have the opportunity to build personal relationships with your clients ...