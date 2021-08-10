Get hired! Job openings in and around Yreka

(YREKA, CA) Companies in Yreka are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Yreka:

1. Inspector Surveyor

🏛️ Insurance Risk Services

📍 Yreka, CA

💰 $80 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking Independent Contractors to perform Insurance based Residential and Commercial Property surveys in Yreka, CA. We have immediate work available in all Counties of California. Applicants must ...

2. Journeyman Lineman - Yreka, California (Local 659) *$15,000 Sign-On Bonus* - 105016

🏛️ PacifiCorp

📍 Yreka, CA

💰 $51 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join our team! PacifiCorp is seeking customer-centric candidates to grow and sustain our commitment to a culture of customer service excellence, environmental sustainability and diversity, equity and ...

3. Legal Secretary

🏛️ Law Office of Darrin W. Mercier

📍 Yreka, CA

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a specialized Legal Secretary to undertake a variety of administrative and clerical tasks. You will work under the supervision of an attorney and will also provide support in ...

4. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $2,596 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Yreka, CA

💰 $2,596 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Labor and Delivery for a travel nursing job in Yreka, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Labor and Delivery * Discipline: RN * Start ...

5. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $1,850 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Yreka, CA

💰 $2,000 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Yreka, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

6. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Weed, CA

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Speech Language Pathologist for a travel job in Weed, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Speech Language Pathologist * Discipline: Therapy

7. Registered Nurse | RN | ICU (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Yreka, CA

💰 $100 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being a travel nurse. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position for you. From ...

8. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Weed, CA

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Speech Language Pathologist for a travel job in Weed, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Speech Language Pathologist * Discipline: Therapy

9. Class A CDL Truck Driver | Yreka CA | Walgreens

🏛️ CPC Logistics

📍 Yreka, CA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Truck Driver | Yreka CA | Walgreens $5000 Sign-On Bonus | Benefits start on Day One!| $5000 Referral Bonus!Local/Regional Drivers| $27.75/hr and $0.60/mile | Good Home Time! Call Kelly at ...

10. Physical Therapist Manager

🏛️ Hunter Ambrose Recruitment & Executive Search Firm

📍 Yreka, CA

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hunter Ambrose International | Recruiting for a Rehab Manager Our client is located in northern California - 90 minutes from Redding, California and 40 minutes south of Ashland, Oregon Salary range ...