Cullman, AL

Job alert: These jobs are open in Cullman

Posted by 
Cullman Daily
Cullman Daily
 4 days ago

(CULLMAN, AL) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Cullman.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Cullman:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRVQW_0bNRLPNm00

1. Class A Driver Positions Available

🏛️ Network Trans, LLC

📍 Cullman, AL

💰 $6,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A Driver Positions Available OWNER OPERATORS EARN $6,500 AVERAGE NET PER WEEK Network Trans has great opportunities for Owner Operators and Fleet Drivers to earn top industry pay. Owner ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Sales, Work from Home

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group

📍 Cullman, AL

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales/Management opportunity Field Underwriting - No experience necessary Employment type: Part-time & Full-time We are looking for enthusiastic, career-minded, self-motivated individuals who want ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Project Engineer

🏛️ NCW

📍 Decatur, AL

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our client is a top GC seeking a Traveling Project Engineer. First project in Decatur, AL then will relocate to MN, TX, CO, or AZ. QUALIFICATIONS * Ground up commercial or industrial experience ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Marine Interdiction Agent

🏛️ Tufa Jobs

📍 Cullman, AL

💰 $116,232 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Marine Interdiction Agent - U.S. Customs and Border Protection Duties Summary As our nation navigates the COVID-19 pandemic, CBP is committed to delivering our mission to safeguard America's borders ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Restaurant Server (Up to $30 an hour!)

🏛️ Bacchus Tapas & Wine Bar

📍 Decatur, AL

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our restaurant has been operating for 50 years and is highly successful. Hosts Positions are available part-time OR full-time The day host position is available 4-5 days a week and the evening host ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Hiring Mechanics - Level I, II, and III Positions Available

🏛️ Amwaste LLC

📍 Cullman, AL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mechanic I, II, and III Jobs Available - Great Pay and Benefits! Benefits: $15 - $35+ hourly based on position and location 2,500 sign-on bonus (depending on location) 7 days of paid time off ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Traveling Reset Merchandiser

🏛️ RESOURCE PLUS OF NORTH FLORIDA INC

📍 Cullman, AL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Resource Plus is seeking traveling store setup personnel for fixture installation and merchandising projects. * Must work well on a crew in a retail setting * Must be prepared to travel for extended ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Regional - $1,250/wk Guaranteed - Weekly Home Time - $1,000 Hiring Bonus

🏛️ Marten Transport

📍 Cullman, AL

💰 $1,250 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL A Truck Drivers - Drive regional and stay close to home. Join the Marten team and get home weekly or every week - depending on where you live. Plus, drivers on this route are guaranteed to earn ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL OTR HAZMAT Truck Driver - Owner Operator - Earn $5,500/Week

🏛️ Dillon Logistics - Owner Operators

📍 Cullman, AL

💰 $5,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Dillon Logistics is Seeking Owner Operators Earn $5,500+ per Week + $4,000 Sign-On Bonus Equipped with an elite driver force, we deliver exceptional, efficient, superior services to every customer

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Arley, AL

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Cullman Daily

Cullman Daily

ABOUT

With Cullman Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

