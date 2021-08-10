Cancel
Jerseyville, IL

No experience necessary — Jerseyville companies hiring now

Posted by 
Jerseyville Voice
Jerseyville Voice
 4 days ago

(Jerseyville, IL) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Jerseyville companies are hiring people without prior experience today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ZXW4_0bNRLMyp00

1. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Florissant, MO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Godfrey, IL

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DLI5 Pontoon Beach, IL (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DLI5 - Pontoon Beach - 5106 State ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome + Sign-On

🏛️ Transport America - Solo

📍 Edwardsville, IL

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Earn Up to 62 CPM - Recent Grads Welcome! We Raised Driver Pay and Sign on Bonuses! New Pay Rate up to 62 CPM for experienced drivers and $500 sign on bonus for SOLO ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CDL Truck Driver - Average $95,000/Year + $7,500-$12,500 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ SYGMA Illinois

📍 Dow, IL

💰 $95,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL Class A Drivers For Dedicated Delivery Routes in Illinois Recent Graduates Welcome - Sign-On Bonuses - Avg. $95k/Year Every day, the country's most successful restaurant chains rely on ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL Truck Driver - Average $75,000/Year - Sign-On Bonuses

🏛️ SYGMA - Kansas City Relocation

📍 Jerseyville, IL

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL Class A Drivers For Dedicated Delivery Routes in Kansas City Recent Graduates Welcome - Great Home Time - Under 36 Hours Out - Average $75k+/year! This Position Requires Relocation to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Warehouse Packer

🏛️ ProLogistix

📍 Edwardsville, IL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description We have immediate openings for entry-level warehouse packers in the Granite City / Edwardsville area. This is a great temp-to-hire opportunity for anyone looking to get into the warehouse ...

Click Here to Apply Now

ABOUT

With Jerseyville Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

