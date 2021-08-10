Cancel
College Station, TX

A job on your schedule? These College Station positions offer flexible hours

College Station Daily
College Station Daily
 4 days ago

(College Station, TX) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in College Station are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

1. Sales Representative - Flexible Schedule- Full Time $3500+ per week

🏛️ The Weiner Group

📍 Navasota, TX

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Would you like to control your income instead of someone else controlling it? Do you like the idea of creating your own schedule? Are you ready to build your future instead of someone else's? Are you ...

2. Monument Salesperson

🏛️ Choate Monument Company

📍 Bryan, TX

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Monument Salesperson We're a family-owned business looking for someone special to join our team as a part-time monument salesperson. Must be compassionate, organized, attentive to detail, email- and ...

3. Facility/Program Supervisor - PTNB

🏛️ City of College Station

📍 College Station, TX

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Facility/Program Supervisor - PTNB Print ( Apply Facility/Program Supervisor - PTNB Salary $11.50 Hourly Location College Station, TX Job Type Part Time (Non-Benefitted) Department Parks and Rec ...

4. HP Retail Sales Associate

🏛️ 2020 Companies

📍 College Station, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Overview: Become a Part-Time Retail Sales Associate Representing HP! **Sign-On Bonus Information, Below!** About Company 2020 Companies is a premier outsourced sales and marketing agency launching ...

5. Part time Cleaning homes in B/CS

🏛️ Domestic Services, Inc.

📍 College Station, TX

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Domestic Services, Inc. is a licensed and bonded company that has been working in the Bryan/College Station area for over 40 years. We have openings for part time students to work between hours of 8 ...

College Station Daily

College Station Daily

With College Station Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

