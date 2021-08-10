Cancel
Politics

Longtime top aide for Gov. Andrew Cuomo has resigned

By Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMelissa DeRosa, who joined Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s inner circle back in 2013, sent a resignation letter to colleagues Monday night. She wrote “It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve the people of New York for the last 10 years.” Continue to read the letter here.

