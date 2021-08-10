Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ballinger, TX

Ready for a change? These Ballinger jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Ballinger Bulletin
Ballinger Bulletin
 4 days ago

(BALLINGER, TX) Companies in Ballinger are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Ballinger:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IkKHv_0bNRLFnk00

1. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 San Angelo, TX

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Sales Agent - Work 100% From Home - Flexible Schedule

🏛️ The Smith Agency

📍 San Angelo, TX

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

WHAT WE DO We help interested clients apply for insurance to cover their mortgage if something happens to them. We also offer retirement income and savings strategies as well as strategies to help ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Branch Manager

🏛️ Smart State, LLC

📍 San Angelo, TX

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

So, you're a natural leader, a go getter and someone who goes the extra mile. You do what's right - for customers and colleagues - and you believe in doing whatever it takes to get the job done. You ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Aspire Financial Solutions

📍 San Angelo, TX

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Attorney at Law / Assistant Attorney General

🏛️ Goodwill Industries

📍 San Angelo, TX

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This is a temporary position at The Office of Attorney General for a Texas Assistant Attorney General GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO SEE IF YOU ARE THE RIGHT CANDIDATE TO GO FROM A TEMPORARY ASSIGNMENT TO A ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Traveling Wind Turbine Tech & Composite Tech

🏛️ Renewable Concepts Inc

📍 San Angelo, TX

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Traveling Wind Turbine Tech & Composite Techs $130 to $150 Per diem. $20.00 to $30.00 per hour RESPONSIBILITIES * Climb 300 feet or more and work in extreme weather. * Troubleshoot and repair ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Remote Customer Service Representative - Automotive

🏛️ NexRep

📍 San Angelo, TX

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

" "" As an Automotive Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a leading American online used car retailer. You'll be the customers' first line of contact, answering ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. IT Hardware Technician

🏛️ Mueller Inc

📍 Ballinger, TX

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview Purchase, install, support, and maintain technology equipment as well as provide general end-user support. Responsibilities * Service and maintain technology equipment, such as desktop ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CL A FRAC Drivers No Oilfield Exp Need-1 Yr Class A Exp Last 3 Yrs

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 San Angelo, TX

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A drivers run Frac/oilfield - earn $1800-$2400/WK. This is just driving so applicants do not need Drivers are paid 30% of load first month and increases to 34% by 4th month Will run for any ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn $65,000/Year Minimum

🏛️ Marten Transport

📍 San Angelo, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Truck Driver Jobs Guaranteed $65,000/yr Minimum Pay - Top Drivers Earn Up To $100,000 No carrier pays you better than Marten. With our weekly guaranteed pay, drivers are taking home a minimum ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Ballinger Bulletin

Ballinger Bulletin

Ballinger, TX
33
Followers
194
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ballinger Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Angelo, TX
City
Ballinger, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Job Market#Hirschbach Motor Lines#Home Flexible Schedule#Llc San Angelo#Life Insurance#Remote Customer Service#American#Cl#Frac#Exp#Frac#Cdl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy