Ready for a change? These Ballinger jobs are accepting applications

(BALLINGER, TX) Companies in Ballinger are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Ballinger:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 San Angelo, TX

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

2. Sales Agent - Work 100% From Home - Flexible Schedule

🏛️ The Smith Agency

📍 San Angelo, TX

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

WHAT WE DO We help interested clients apply for insurance to cover their mortgage if something happens to them. We also offer retirement income and savings strategies as well as strategies to help ...

3. Branch Manager

🏛️ Smart State, LLC

📍 San Angelo, TX

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

So, you're a natural leader, a go getter and someone who goes the extra mile. You do what's right - for customers and colleagues - and you believe in doing whatever it takes to get the job done. You ...

4. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Aspire Financial Solutions

📍 San Angelo, TX

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

5. Attorney at Law / Assistant Attorney General

🏛️ Goodwill Industries

📍 San Angelo, TX

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This is a temporary position at The Office of Attorney General for a Texas Assistant Attorney General GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO SEE IF YOU ARE THE RIGHT CANDIDATE TO GO FROM A TEMPORARY ASSIGNMENT TO A ...

6. Traveling Wind Turbine Tech & Composite Tech

🏛️ Renewable Concepts Inc

📍 San Angelo, TX

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Traveling Wind Turbine Tech & Composite Techs $130 to $150 Per diem. $20.00 to $30.00 per hour RESPONSIBILITIES * Climb 300 feet or more and work in extreme weather. * Troubleshoot and repair ...

7. Remote Customer Service Representative - Automotive

🏛️ NexRep

📍 San Angelo, TX

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

" "" As an Automotive Customer Service Representative, you'll be taking calls from customers of a leading American online used car retailer. You'll be the customers' first line of contact, answering ...

8. IT Hardware Technician

🏛️ Mueller Inc

📍 Ballinger, TX

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview Purchase, install, support, and maintain technology equipment as well as provide general end-user support. Responsibilities * Service and maintain technology equipment, such as desktop ...

9. CL A FRAC Drivers No Oilfield Exp Need-1 Yr Class A Exp Last 3 Yrs

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 San Angelo, TX

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A drivers run Frac/oilfield - earn $1800-$2400/WK. This is just driving so applicants do not need Drivers are paid 30% of load first month and increases to 34% by 4th month Will run for any ...

10. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn $65,000/Year Minimum

🏛️ Marten Transport

📍 San Angelo, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Truck Driver Jobs Guaranteed $65,000/yr Minimum Pay - Top Drivers Earn Up To $100,000 No carrier pays you better than Marten. With our weekly guaranteed pay, drivers are taking home a minimum ...