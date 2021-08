African-American renters in D.C. spend more than 30 percent of their monthly income on rent. They constitute the highest among the District’s housing insecure, most likely to face eviction following the end of the federal rent moratorium, recently extended by the CDC at the request of President Biden until Oct. 3. A growing fear among housing advocates and others is rooted in the belief that if left unchecked, D.C. residents will join millions of displaced and homeless individuals and families across the country washed away in an eviction tsunami.