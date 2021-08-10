Cancel
Hobart, OK

Job alert: These jobs are open in Hobart

Posted by 
Hobart Post
Hobart Post
 4 days ago

(HOBART, OK) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Hobart companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Hobart:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nCGK2_0bNRL53j00

1. CDL-A Local Truck Driver

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 Hobart, OK

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring experienced Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas! Earn Top Hourly Pay Driving for The Industry's #1 Oilfield Trucking Job. $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Chalk Mountain Drivers can ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Insurance Sales Representative - No Prior Experience Needed (Training Offered; Hiring Now)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Hobart, OK

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Sales Representative

🏛️ John Willeford-District Office

📍 Elk City, OK

💰 $30,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking energetic and driven individuals with a winning spirit to join our fast paced sales department. As a sales representative you will work with a dynamic team that shares your desire to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash - Start Delivering Today

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Elk City, OK

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Local Coordinator for Student Exchange Program

🏛️ Greenheart Exchange

📍 Hobart, OK

💰 $30,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

By becoming a Greenheart Exchange Local Coordinator, you have the opportunity to change the world by bringing cultural exchange to your community. Local Coordinators are independent contractors who ...

Click Here to Apply Now

ABOUT

With Hobart Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

