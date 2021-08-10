Cancel
West Branch, MI

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in West Branch

Posted by 
West Branch Digest
West Branch Digest
 4 days ago

(WEST BRANCH, MI) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these West Branch companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in West Branch:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07xTXm_0bNRL4B000

1. Class A City Truck Drivers Starting at $26.72 hr

🏛️ R+L Carriers

📍 Roscommon, MI

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A City Truck Drivers Starting at $26.72 hr Class A City Truck Drivers Starting at $26.72 hr * Do you want to be recognized as a high performer? * Tired of not getting the respect you deserve

2. Full Time Custodial Supervisor - Houghton Lake $200 HIRING BONUS

🏛️ The D.M. Burr Group

📍 Houghton Lake, MI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Taking care of our customers, while they take care of their business! About DM Burr: What started as a family-owned and operated cleaning business, over the past 2 decades, DM Burr has grown to ...

3. Accounting Clerk

🏛️ Trillium

📍 Standish, MI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Trillium Staffing is now seeking an Accounting Clerk in Standish! The primary purpose of this position is to analyze and distribute accurate and timely financial information using Generally Accepted ...

4. Retail Merchandiser

🏛️ LaJoy Group

📍 Houghton Lake, MI

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Part Time Merchandiser - Houghton Lake, Michigan To apply: &source=aWQ9MjE= LaJoy Group is currently seeking a Part Time Merchandiser for Aunt Millie's Bakery. Merchandisers will visit multiple ...

5. Home Health Caregiver

🏛️ LaJoy Group

📍 Gladwin, MI

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Caregiver/ Direct Care/ Home Health Caregiver (no experience necessary) Virtual Interview, orientation and training! LaJoy Group is currently seeking Home Health Caregivers to fill numerous shifts ...

6. Outside Sales Representative

🏛️ Kirby auto auction

📍 Gladwin, MI

💰 $26,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Auto auction sales rep. Michigan based company that is in need of a quality individual who is a people person and self motivated. Base salary plus commission / vehicle is furnished / gas/ cell ph. No ...

7. Travel CT Technologist - $1,875 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 West Branch, MI

💰 $1,875 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel CT Technologist for a travel job in West Branch, Michigan. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: CT Technologist * Discipline: Allied Health Professional

8. Data Entry Clerk

🏛️ TEKtalent Inc

📍 West Branch, MI

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Duration: 8 weeks Location: West Branch, MI Shift Times: 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM Proven experience as data entry clerk; is mandatory (It is an onsite role in West Branch) Job Description * Entering ...

9. Travel CT Technologist - $1,875 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 West Branch, MI

💰 $1,875 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel CT Technologist for a travel job in West Branch, Michigan. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: CT Technologist * Discipline: Allied Health Professional

10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Avg. $70,000/Year - Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress - Dedicated MI, IN, OH

📍 West Branch, MI

💰 $12,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Dedicated Truck Drivers Earn An Extra $12,000 Your First Year - $1,000 Paid Every Month! Average $1,300 per week / Only 3 Months Experience Required! LIMITED TIME! U.S. Xpress is offering NEW ...

West Branch, MI
With West Branch Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

