Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Walton

(WALTON, NY) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Walton.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Walton:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Franklin, NY

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

2. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Average $61,928/Year

🏛️ System Transport Inc.

📍 Franklin, NY

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Average $61,928 Yearly - Top Earners Make $81,000+ Yearly Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional & OTR Routes ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $1,300-$1,500/Week Min. + Great Benefits

🏛️ Hirschbach - Lineage Conklin, NY

📍 Walton, NY

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers Regional Account With $1,300 - $1,500 Weekly Minimum Pay! Two Runs Available! Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Home Daily ...

4. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks

🏛️ Dart - Company Drivers

📍 Franklin, NY

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers qualify for! Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Other carriers ...

5. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Franklin, NY

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

6. CDL Class A Driver

🏛️ Delaware Bulldozing Corp.

📍 Bloomville, NY

💰 $51 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL Class A or B Driver Needed Motivated, dependable, some equipment experience. Local work. Pension, health ins. bonuses. Salary is market-competitive and commensurate with experience. Opportunity ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes and Positions + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Werner

📍 Franklin, NY

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Werner is Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Brand New Pay Increase for Our OTR Fleet! OTR Average $64k+ per Year - Top Performers Earn $80k+ $1,200 Guaranteed Weekly Pay Multiple Route and Home Time ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Franklin, NY

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

9. Territory Sales Representative

🏛️ myDevices

📍 Walton, NY

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join us to kickstart or expand your career with opportunities to make $45,000 - $60,000 base salary + uncapped commission. Annual on-target compensation expectations are up to $85,000 - $100,000. You ...

10. PR + Social Media Marketing Fellowship

🏛️ RVD Communications

📍 Walton, NY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

RVD Communications is looking for an intelligent, solution-oriented, and resourceful part-time fellow to join our talented team for the fall semester. For this paid fellowship, we are looking for ...