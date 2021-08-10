Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Plainview

(PLAINVIEW, TX) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Plainview.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Plainview:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 Plainview, TX

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

2. WORK FROM HOME Ambitious Leaders Needed

🏛️ Swann Agency

📍 Plainview, TX

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Whether you have an amazing resume and have had a tremendous amount of success in the past, or you've never really reached the level of success you know you're capable of. One thing most people that ...

3. Top Producing Sales agents / Work from home

🏛️ The Vibbert Agency

📍 Plainview, TX

💰 $115,693 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Sales Agents and Entrepreneurs Wanted The Vibbert Agency Fort Worth, TX Type: Part/Full Time Want to make $1000+ a week? Start part-time and build your own empire within our FAST-growing ...

4. Install - Service Technician

🏛️ Resound Networks LLC

📍 Plainview, TX

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you enjoy physical indoor/outdoor work, talking with people, providing customer service and learning new technologies? Are you seeking an opportunity where you have independence, confidence, and ...

5. DISPATCH - NIGHT DISPATCHER - SHALLOWATER

🏛️ Western Dairy Transport LLC

📍 Abernathy, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Western Dairy Transport "we exist to enrich and grow people, families and communities." It is our mission "to deliver the highest quality service while operating in the safest most efficient ...

6. Part Time School Bus Driver

🏛️ First Student

📍 Plainview, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Part-Time School Bus Drivers in Plainview, TX At First Student, our Bus Drivers are an integral part of the communities they serve. They are committed to safety, customer service and have ...

7. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Average $61,928/Year

🏛️ System Transport Inc.

📍 Plainview, TX

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Average $61,928 Yearly - Top Earners Make $81,000+ Yearly Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional & OTR Routes ...

8. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Plainview, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes and Positions + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Werner

📍 Plainview, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Werner is Hiring CDL-A Company Drivers Brand New Pay Increase for Our OTR Fleet! OTR Average $64k+ per Year - Top Performers Earn $80k+ $1,200 Guaranteed Weekly Pay Multiple Route and Home Time ...

10. CDL-A Company Truck Driver

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 Plainview, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring experienced Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas! Earn Top Hourly Pay Driving for The Industry's #1 Oilfield Trucking Job. $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Chalk Mountain Drivers can ...