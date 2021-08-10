Cancel
Columbus, OH

Start tomorrow? Columbus companies hiring immediately

Posted by 
Columbus News Alert
Columbus News Alert
 4 days ago

(Columbus, OH) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Columbus companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41hfzf_0bNRKuN800

1. CDL Class B Driver

🏛️ Inflection Poynt

📍 Columbus, OH

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for manual waste collection drivers, Class A or B CDL, for Monday-Friday and occasional Saturdays in Columbus. There is an immediate need for Drivers. Quick career progression opportunities

Click Here to Apply Now

2. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Columbus, OH

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Call Center Representative

🏛️ TEKsystems

📍 Columbus, OH

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* This is a call center role for our client. You will be answering 65+ calls a day answering questions and logging information. * Need to be able to start ASAP. * Ideal candidates will have the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Appointment Setter - $20/hr + Commission

🏛️ Blue Raven Solar

📍 Columbus, OH

💰 $75 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$20/hr PLUS commissions - no experience required! Description: Blue Raven Solar is immediately hiring a Solar Sales Appointment Setter to join our award-winning team. We are ranked as one of the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Sales Agent

🏛️ Combined Insurance

📍 Columbus, OH

💰 $500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your Career, Your Choice - Sales Agent Combined Insurance, a leader in the supplemental industry for nearly 100 years, has an immediate opportunity for a sales agent to join our growing team. The ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL A Truck Driver Regional OTR Dedicated

🏛️ Hot Seat Services Inc.

📍 West Jefferson, OH

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediate Openings for Dedicated Class A CDL Truck Drivers - Home Weekly! Call (855) 463-6568 Today! * Dedicated lanes running Target DCs cross IL, IN and OH * Depending on lane and experience $80k ...

Click Here to Apply Now

