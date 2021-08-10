Job alert: These Tryon jobs are accepting applications

(TRYON, NE) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Tryon companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Tryon:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Hirschbach - OTR

📍 North Platte, NE

💰 $280,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top Earners Gross $280,000+ per year No-Touch Freight - Excellent Benefits - Wi-Fi Enabled Trucks Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Lease ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,394 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 North Platte, NE

💰 $2,394 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ascend National Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in North Platte, Nebraska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - ...

3. Community-Based Research Assistant (Part-Time Temporary) #Staff_10591

🏛️ UNMC

📍 North Platte, NE

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Community-Based Research Assistant (Part-Time Temporary; Located in North Platte, NE) University of Nebraska Medical Center Omaha, NE Requisition Details EEO Statement: UNMC is an Affirmative Action ...

4. Extension Assistant - NEP (Lincoln Co.) #S_210388

🏛️ WEST CENTRAL RESARCH & EXTENSION CENTER

📍 North Platte, NE

💰 $35,816 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Working Title Extension Assistant - NEP (Lincoln Co.) Department West Central Rsch & Ext Center-0944 Requisition Number S_210388 Posting Open Date 06/02/2021 Application Review Date: (To ensure ...

5. Electrician Apprentice

🏛️ Highmark Electric

📍 North Platte, NE

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently seeking an Electrician Apprentice! You will strive to provide safe electrical systems for a variety of customers. Responsibilities: * Install and repair electrical equipment and ...

6. Highway Construction Laborer

🏛️ Koss Construction Company

📍 North Platte, NE

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position will require extended travel and work throughout the Midwest (e.g. Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas, Nebraska).  $16.00/hour  Daily overtime after 8 hours  Per Diem Benefits PRIMARY ...

7. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Average $61,928/Year

🏛️ System Transport Inc.

📍 North Platte, NE

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Average $61,928 Yearly - Top Earners Make $81,000+ Yearly Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional & OTR Routes ...

8. CDL-A Owner Operator Tanker Truck Driver

🏛️ Fort Transfer

📍 North Platte, NE

💰 $3,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Fort Transfer is looking for CDL-A tanker drivers who are ready to join a leader in the transportation industry. Driving with Fort Transfer means a career with a family-oriented company that strives ...

9. Travel Nurse RN - Telemetry - $2,291 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 North Platte, NE

💰 $2,291 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Aureus Medical Group - Nursing is seeking a travel nurse RN Telemetry for a travel nursing job in North Platte, Nebraska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Telemetry * Discipline: RN * ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 North Platte, NE

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...