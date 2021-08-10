Cancel
Business

Jeffrey S. Goodman

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManaging Director, Technology Practice Leader at Oaklins Capital Alliance Corp. Jeffrey S. Goodman has been named a managing director and practice leader of the technology group at Dallas-based Oaklins Capital Alliance Corp., where he will work on sell-side mergers & acquisitions and capital raising, specializing in information technology. Goodman has spent the bulk of his career working for several investment firms in Atlanta. Oaklins Capital Alliance provides expert strategic consulting and M&A advice with sought-after negotiating expertise in a wide range of industries.

