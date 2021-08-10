Cancel
Juneau News Alert

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Juneau

 4 days ago

(JUNEAU, AK) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Juneau.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Juneau:


1. Physician Assistant / Nurse Practitioner f/t position in Alaska

🏛️ JT MedStaff

📍 Juneau, AK

💰 $195,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Physician Assistant / Nurse Practitioner Full time position * Based in Bethel, AK with a population of approx 6000, an hour and 15 min flight to Anchorage * Bethel is the economic hub, commercial ...

2. Outside Sales Representative-NO EXP NEEDED (LIFETIME RESIDUALS)

🏛️ VizyPay

📍 Juneau, AK

💰 $132,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Why Work Here? Remote position "Build your career with a growing, dynamic company that is disrupting the payments industry!" VizyPay is redefining the merchant service industry by providing ...

3. Dermatologist Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $20-$37/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Juneau, AK

💰 $37 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $20 - $37/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dermatologist

4. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Juneau, AK

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

5. Customer Service Representative Work from Home

🏛️ OnTel

📍 Juneau, AK

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Being a Customer Service Representative: As a Customer Service Representative, you ll be taking calls from customers of a top direct-to-consumer brand. These customers typically call for assistance ...

6. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,112 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Juneau, AK

💰 $2,112 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Juneau, Alaska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline: RN * Start ...

7. Travel Nurse - RN - OR - Operating Room - $2104.26 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Juneau, AK

💰 $2,104 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Operating Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Juneau, AK. Shift: 4x10 hr days Start Date: 09/07/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2104.26 ...

8. Travel Nurse RN - Long Term Care - $2,098 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Juneau, AK

💰 $2,098 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Aureus Medical Group - Nursing is seeking a travel nurse RN Long Term Care for a travel nursing job in Juneau, Alaska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Long Term Care * Discipline: RN * ...

9. Cardiothoracic Anesthesia in Anchorage, AK | 100k Sign-on Bonus

🏛️ Jackson Physician Search

📍 Juneau, AK

💰 $57,600 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A dynamic anesthesia care team in Anchorage, AK is seeking a BE/BC cardiothoracic anesthesiologist to join their team. Join a dynamic group of physicians who provide general anesthesia care as well ...

10. Registered Nurse, f/t positions in s/w Alaska- relocation allowance

🏛️ JT MedStaff

📍 Juneau, AK

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Registered Nurse: Full time positions in southwest Alaska * Case Manager * In Patient - ER, Med Surg, Critical care, some OB (float) * Outpatient . Hospital: * Healthcare system serving the region ...

Juneau, AK
With Juneau News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

