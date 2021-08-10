Hiring Now: These roles are open in Polson

(POLSON, MT) Companies in Polson are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Polson:

1. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 08/10/2021, Average $61,928/Year

🏛️ System Transport Inc.

📍 Hot Springs, MT

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Average $61,928 Yearly - Top Earners Make $81,000+ Yearly Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional & OTR Routes ...

2. Massage Therapist, Esthetician or Health Professional

🏛️ Natural Elements Massage and Spa

📍 Kalispell, MT

💰 $100 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Massage Therapist / Whitefish and Kalispell locations If you are looking to work full or part time I have a position opening for you. You can work a fairly flexible schedule. We have two locations ...

3. Travel Nurse - RN - OR - Operating Room - $2178.72 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Polson, MT

💰 $2,178 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Operating Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Polson, MT. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2178.72 ...

4. Front Office Coordinator - Dentistry

🏛️ NW MT HR Solutions, LLC

📍 Kalispell, MT

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Busy Kalispell dental office has an opening for a Front Office Coordinator. Our Front Office Coordinator is the face of the office and is responsible for setting the tone for the excellent experience ...

5. Production Operator

🏛️ Highline Metal Roofing Products Inc

📍 Lakeside, MT

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring a Production Operator to join our team! You will operate machinery and equipment, as well as identify areas of improvement to increase efficiency. Responsibilities: * Operate, maintain ...

6. Parks Caretaker - Turn & Irrigation

🏛️ City of Kalispell Park Dept

📍 Kalispell, MT

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Parks Caretaker - Turf & Irrigation The City of Kalispell is now accepting applications for a Parks Caretaker - Turf & Irrigation The City of Kalispell offers a competitive benefits package which ...

7. CDL-A Dedicated Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Midnite Express

📍 Polson, MT

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY DRIVERS FOR OTR & DEDICATED POSITIONS OUR COMPANY DRIVERS CAN EARN UP TO $.62 PER MILE INCLUDING A GREAT INCENTIVE PROGRAM CALL US TODAY (844) 539-0169 WE OFFER: * Our top earners are ...

8. Part-Time Caregiver

🏛️ Comfort Keepers

📍 Polson, MT

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you find yourself with free time during the weekends? Are you interested in helping the community? Our beloved senior clients in Polson, MT need you! Comfort Keepers Home Care is hiring caregivers ...

9. Traveling Reset Merchandiser

🏛️ RESOURCE PLUS OF NORTH FLORIDA INC

📍 Kalispell, MT

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Resource Plus is seeking traveling store setup personnel for fixture installation and merchandising projects. * Must work well on a crew in a retail setting * Must be prepared to travel for extended ...

10. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Somers, MT

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...