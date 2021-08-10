Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

COVID In Denver: Milk Market, Other Bonanno Concepts Locations, To Require Staff, Guests Be Vaccinated

By Tori Mason
Posted by 
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qXPFo_0bNRKh8v00

DENVER (CBS4) – You’ll need more than a reservation to dine at certain restaurants in Denver by the end of summer. The owner behind some of the city’s most popular restaurants will require both staff and customers be vaccinated by the end of September.

(credit: CBS)

By Sept. 30, Bonanno Concepts says all its staff will be fully vaccinated. The restaurant group is asking that guests be fully vaccinated by that date as well.

“We realized that we need to make a big move now so we aren’t having to make a lot of ‘little big’ moves in the short-term future. We need to pioneer this and make sure that we’re doing the right thing for our guests and our staff,” said Jessica Kinney, Director of People for Bonanno Concepts.

Bonanno Concepts , the group that includes restaurants like Milk Market, Luca and Green Russel, will require full vaccination status, but they won’t ask guests to show vaccination cards.

Rather than bring a vaccine card, guests will be asked to sign a health declaration before entering the restaurant. The form asks guests to fill out their name, phone number, email address and vaccination status.

“We feel the waiver is the best place to begin and then we’ll see where it goes from there,” said Kinney. “If they aren’t vaccinated, we’ll ask them to dine somewhere else.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JO0eO_0bNRKh8v00

(credit: CBS)

The Colorado Restaurant Association says nearly 75% of restaurants surveyed don’t plan to require masks or proof of vaccine in their establishments.

Long Nguyen, co-owner of Anise, says he plans to align with what local and state guidelines advise for restaurants.  A total of 100% of the employees at his Vietnamese restaurant on Lincoln Street in Denver are vaccinated, but he still requires them to wear masks.

“The most difficult thing that we ever wanted to ask is ‘What kind of food should we serve?’ said Nguyen. “In our opinion, the City of Denver and the State of Colorado have been doing a really good job managing this up to this point.”

All of Nguyen’s employees are vaccinated, but Bonanno Concepts employs more than 300 workers. Kinney says there hasn’t been much pushback from workers after the policy was announced.

“Their support has really been amazing. We’ve had 20% of our non-vaccinated employees get signed up to get vaccinated within 24 hours of us rolling out this policy. That has been such a tribute to this decision we made,” said Kinney.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w5mC3_0bNRKh8v00

(credit: CBS)

Kinney says the possibility of losing business is a concern, but Bonanno believes their restaurants will come out more successful and safer in the long run.

“At the end of the day, it is going to attract more people. If you feel that you can work in a safe environment, then you’re going to be more willing to work here. The same goes for dining. too,” Kinney.

Comments / 0

CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Health
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
City
Denver, CO
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
COVID-19 Vaccines
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Food & Drinks
Denver, CO
Coronavirus
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Restaurants#Food Drink#Covid#Milk Market#Anise#Vietnamese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Public Healthyourmileagemayvary.net

Starting Monday: First U.S. Market With Mandatory Vaccines For All Hotel Stays

Since the delta variant took hold in mid-July, we’ve all seen the rules. For example, the new Harry Potter store in NYC has capacity limits in place so they’re using a virtual queue system (we visited it; the store is an amazing hot mess, y’all). Everyone again has to wear masks indoors at Disney parks. Some places have taken it even further, i.e., if you plan to see a Broadway show, you’ll have to show proof of vaccination.
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

No vaccine, no service at couple’s North Side pub and restaurant

A Pittsburgh couple who own a pair of dining and imbibing establishments on the city’s North Side are putting their money where their mouths are: They’re turning away prospective patrons — and the customers’ cash and credit cards — unless they’re vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. Michael and Yelena Barnhouse...
Denver, COdenvergazette.com

Who in Denver is required to be vaccinated?

Earlier this week, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced a sweeping new public health order that requires a broad swath of workers here to be vaccinated in the coming weeks. The order is the first of its kind in Colorado and was a sign of both rising case totals due to the delta variant and of the city's flagging vaccination rate. The industries and occupations required to be vaccinated within the city vary from public entities to private enterprises, and for at least city employees, refusing to be vaccinated carries the threat of termination.
Denver, COcoloradosun.com

More Denver restaurants to require that their customers be vaccinated against COVID-19

Several of Denver’s trendiest restaurants are joining other dining establishments and bars in requiring employees and customers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. KUSA-TV reports that the latest include the Bonanno Concepts group of eateries, which will impose the requirement on Sept. 30. The group operates Mizuna, Luca, Osteria Marco and other establishments.
RestaurantsPittsburgh Post-Gazette

East End's Spork is the latest restaurant to require COVID vaccination of guests

Acclaimed Bloomfield restaurant Spork will begin requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination beginning Tuesday, the restaurant’s ownership and management announced today. The move comes over concern regarding the spread of the highly contagious delta variant of the virus and its ability to cause breakthrough infections to those who are vaccinated, coupled with a stalling of vaccine efforts nationwide because of those resistant to taking the jab.
Public Healthfox9.com

Fairview, Allina Health will require staff to get COVID-19 vaccine

(FOX 9) - Fairview and Allina Health are now both requiring employees to get COVID-19 vaccines, the health systems announced. Fairview announced Monday that flu and COVID-19 vaccinations are considered a workplace requirement for all employees and providers across the M Health Fairview system. The move comes as the delta variant continues to spread across the U.S., including in Minnesota.
New York City, NYCrain's New York Business

Public Hotel will require vaccines for guests

New York City’s Public Hotel will become the first to insist all guests, visitors and staff are vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus, owner Ian Schrager said this week. Schrager, co-founder of Studio 54, the discotheque and nightclub popular in the late 1970s, is often credited with inventing the modern boutique hotel. He said he intended to impose the policy beginning Sept. 5, with all guests over 12 required to show a vaccine card or passport providing proof of inoculation.
Food SafetyNEWS10 ABC

Tops Markets requires staff masks regardless of vaccination status

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tops Markets employees are required to mask up again while working regardless of vaccination status. The rule went back into effect Friday. The grocer says the decision to require their employees to wear face coverings again was made after monitoring the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and local guidance. They say the health and safety of their associates and customers are at the center of their decision-making.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Delta Variant Spread Has Some Questioning Safety Of Even Outdoor Events

HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Some health experts in New Jersey are urging even vaccinated people to take extra precautions outdoors as Delta variant cases surge. Whether tailgating, celebrating at a big event or dancing at a concert, some wonder how safe it is to attend with no mask mandates and no social distancing. Health experts say beware, even if vaccinated. CBS2’s Meg Baker spoke to Dr. Stanley H. Weiss, a Rutgers University epidemiologist and infectious disease expert. “Delta seems to throw us another curveball,” Baker said. “Yes, Delta is a different beast,” Weiss said. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York...
Philadelphia, PAfox29.com

New changes to the mask mandate in Philly impacting families

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia officials announced some changes to its mask mandate to help parents of kids who are too young for the vaccine. The city’s health department reinstated an indoor mask mandate in Philadelphia Wednesday with an exception for places that required vaccinations. People spoke up and Friday the city amended its plans to make things a little less complicated for families with children who cannot yet get the vaccine.
Denver, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: The Smoke Is Finally Thinning, Plan On Seeing The Mountains Again!

DENVER (CBS4) – After more than a week with unhealthy wildfire smoke mainly from California causing bad air, improvement will start Thursday and by Friday afternoon the smoke may no longer be noticeable. For many residents along Colorado’s Front Range, the decreasing smoke will allow health problems like burning eyes and a runny nose to finally subside. Improving visibility will also mean many areas will finally get a unobstructed view of the foothills and mountains again. Thursday morning will still include a good amount of haze and smoke before improvement in the afternoon. (source: CBS) Even more significant improvement will occur on Friday with only light smoke remaining in Colorado. (source: CBS) Despite the thinning smoke, Denver and most of the population centers in Colorado remain under another Air Quality Alert for Thursday. It’s the 39the consecutive day with an alert and the 51st day this summer with an alert. The record is 52 days from 2018 and it seems very likely that record will be broken this summer. (source: CBS) It also won’t be as hot on Thursday with high temperatures in the metro area closer to 90 degrees than 100 degrees which has been the case since Monday.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

What Code Black Really Means At Walmart

When it comes to something as big as Walmart, you can easily imagine it to be something along the lines of the military. The store itself is the base, the products are the ammunition, and the employees the soldiers in the war against high prices. It's also very efficient and requires its employees to be on call and ready to assist the loyal customers (no matter how utterly bizarre some may be) who frequent their aisles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy